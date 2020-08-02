Jenna Bush Hager celebrated Hal's 1st birthday with family: 'The baby of our dreams'

Sunday was a big day at Jenna Bush Hager's house: Her son Hal turned 1!

While August 2 is Hal's big day, Jenna shared photos of a birthday celebration she had for her son during a recent visit to her parents' ranch in Texas.

"Happiest Birthday to the baby of our dreams Hal Pal. Life sure is wild and wonderful with you in it," she wrote on Instagram. "Glad we could celebrate early with the ones who love you most."

The family beat the heat and celebrated Hal's big day with a pool party. Jenna shared adorable photos of the birthday boy playing in the pool with his sisters Mila 7, and Poppy, who turns 5 this month.

Happy birthday, Hal Pal!

The party was extra special since Jenna's parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, got to spend quality time with their grand kids for the first time in eight months.

Three generations of the happy family smiled for a photo poolside to mark the special occasion. When it came time to sing "Happy Birthday," the former first lady held her grandson as he was presented with a cupcake and one candle, which one of his sister's promptly blew out for him.

Jenna returned to Studio 1A last week for the first time since March, where she was reunited with her BFF Hoda.

She also shared details about her reunion with her parents. The family had been kept apart for eight months after the coronavirus pandemic led to shutdowns in early March.

"It was great. We got COVID tests to go and see them," Jenna said. "There they are holding their grandkids, and they'd only seen Hal maybe once... Mila is now waking up at 5 in the morning because she was there waking up, running down to be with her Grammy and Jefe, and I just think even little moments of being with family (are special)."