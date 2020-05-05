How to style ponytails: 6 easy ponytail hairstyles to try now

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Ponytails have always been a favorite hairstyle on casual days, whether it's for relaxing at home or heading to the gym. But this classic look has had a rebirth and is now seen on some of the most famous celebrities in some of the most stylish settings.

Here are a few different ponytail hairstyles to try and how to re-create them yourself.

1. Power ponytail

The power pony is all about height and volume, as seen here on Khloe Kardashian. RB/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

There's a trick to making a power ponytail look really high fashion. “Any time I do a look like this, I add in a bunch of extensions that clip right in to add body and length to the ponytail. That's what takes it from an everyday look to a high-fashion look," said Andrew Fitzsimons, a celebrity hairstylist. I like to finish with a texturizing spray to really give the ponytail body.”

"This is a great texturizing spray that adds plenty of texture and volume with zero stickiness. I love using this to finish on ponytails for a bit of an extra oomph," said Fitzsimons.

2. Braided ponytail

This sleek style is all about embracing natural texture. Johnny Nunez / WireImage

This is a look with a lot of personality and it's all about embracing natural texture and curls.

“Slick back your hair and start your pony by tightly wrapping your natural hair around itself halfway down the tail. Allow your beautiful natural hair to stick out on the lower half,” Allison Gandolf, senior colorist at The Salon at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City, told TODAY Style. "This is best for people with long hair or anyone thinking of adding extensions into the pony.”

“(This hair wax) smells great and has a nice shine. It works like a pomade but doesn’t leave the hair feeling greasy,” said Gandolf.

3. Retro ponytail

Hailey Baldwin wore this retro ponytail to the 2019 Met Gala. Ray Tamarra / GC Images

With its playful height and adorable flip, this ponytail is both retro and fun. "The pony can be achieved on anyone if they use the right tools,” said hairstylist Cindy Lopez.

“I love the bungee hair tie because it allows you to grip your hair with one hand, hook the bungee hair tie and wrap it around as tightly as you are wanting the ponytail to be,” said Lopez.

“The Unite hairspray is all-in-one: If you prefer a flexible hold, spray once. For a firm hold, spray twice and for a strong hold, spray three times. No need for multiple hair spray bottles,” said Lopez.

4. Snatch ponytail

Ariana Grande made this ponytail her signature hairstyle. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The snatch ponytail has been seen on everyone from Ariana Grande to the Kardashians, and involves everything pulled up on top of the head and slicked back.

To achieve this look: “Flip your head upside down and brush everything to the high point of your head. Place your hand stationary and gather your hair into your hand. The key is to make sure everything is slick and smoothed back from the face. Secure it with an elastic hair band tightly but still comfortably. Take another covered band and half an inch up from the other rubber band secure the second band,” said celebrity hairstylist and salon owner, Kelly Cardenas. That’s where the magic happens and gives the ponytail more volume! Take a piece of hair from the center of the ponytail and wrap around to cover both bands of the ponytail. Secure with a bobby pin using the smooth part of bobby pin on the hair (the squiggly part against the scalp). Push it down on your head and make an “x” with a second bobby pin. "I believe you have to dress it with a strong pair of sunglasses. You can’t wear a snatch ponytail without having your glasses on point."

“Apply in wet and blow dry in to add volume and shine. Once it is dry apply Invisiblewear Undone texture spray to create a lived in feel and help control fly aways. This is the perfect combination for the snatch ponytail!” said Cardenas.

5. Low, center-part ponytail

This classic look could be casual or fancy, as seen here on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Amy Graves / WireImage

There's nothing more classic than a center part. “This look can go for pretty much any event, from an evening out paired with a beautiful dress to a chill night in with the girls, it fits both,” said Michael Boychuck, owner and lead colorist at COLOR: A Salon by Michael Boychuck located at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“Aussie Instant Freeze Sculpting Maximum Hold hair gel gives your hair 20-hour maximum hold. Part your hair in the middle, add a nickel-size amount of gel to slick back the front of your into a middle ponytail. This gel will hold from morning to night, which is why it's perfect to keep on hand,” said Boychuck.

6. Scrunched ponytail

This messy hairstyle is perfectly imperfect on Gigi Hadid. Chance Yeh / WireImage

When you're looking for a style that's a little more "undone" go for the scrunched ponytail. “Embrace the bumps and the natural texture that come with a scrunched look,” said Boychuck.

"When mastering the scrunchy, messy look I always go for Kerastase's Volume in Powder Texturizing Spray. Use the spray to create either a structured or tousled looked while instantly providing body and anti-humidity protection," said Boychuck. Throw it up in a pony and you're good to go!