March 6, 2019, 2:42 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Jordan Muto and Randi Fisch

Updating your hairstyle is even easier than your wardrobe!

With a few styling tips and tricks, you can give your locks a whole new look in minutes. Hairstylist to the stars Lacey Redway, who was named a "go-to glam god" by Essence magazine, stopped by TODAY Wednesday to share her best tips for rocking the hottest hairstyles on the red carpet.

How to create a sleek power ponytail

Never underestimate the power of a classic ponytail! Redway loves this sleek style for just about any type of event. Her best trick for this look is to use a hair bungee rather than a standard elastic since the latter tends to creates bumps. With the bungee, you just hook the ends, which allows hair to be pulled back seamlessly.

Have a few flyaways? Don't we all! Redway recommends taking a tool from your makeup bag and spraying hairspray on a blush brush to say goodbye to those pesky little hairs.

If you want to add a little extra oomph and volume, don't be afraid to add some dry shampoo. It can be a great volumnizer.

How to create a half topknot

Redway has great tips for taking your classic half-up, half-down hairstyle to the next level.

For women who have braids, Redway notes that it's often hard to find a hair tie that will actually fit around a 'do. While some women use headbands instead of hair ties, she recommends going to your local craft store and using an elastic cord. Headbands work, but Redway mentions that sometimes they can be a little too bulky or thick for the desired look.

If you want to add some extra pizzazz to your style, Redway has a creative trick she likes to call "hair-ings," as in "hair earrings." Grab a pair of fun stud earrings and place them into the braids to add a little sparkle. She even used this trick at the Oscars to amp up Kiki Layne's look from the red carpet to after-party.

How to create S-waves

Did you know that a flat iron may actually be the key to gorgeous waves? That's exactly how Redway creates those envious S-waves that many celebrities have been rocking lately.

This cool and casual wave is all about using a movement in the wrist to keep the look soft. Just move the iron down the hair without staying too long in any one section. She suggests leaving the ends out of the flat iron for an effortless, undone look. When you're done, flip the hair upside down and spray texturizing spray. For a piece-y effect, just grab a little wax and apply it to the ends.