Hilary Duff's "Lizzie McGuire" days are long behind her, but thanks to throwback pics, her early-aughts teen fashions live on.

When the 30-year-old star paid a visit to the "Late Late Show" Monday night, host James Corden put her face-to-flashback-face with her younger self, and wanted some answers.

Corden presented the actress, who's currently pregnant with her second child, with a photo from her appearance at the 2002 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and asked her to "talk us through this fashion choice."

And while it would be hard for anyone to defend what they were wearing when they were 15, Duff did her best.

"Ah, man. OK! We should start at the top, right?" she said, looking at the vintage shot. "There's about two sets of rhinestone chopsticks in my hair."

Hilary Duff during Nickelodeon's 15th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2002. WireImage

If you're wondering why she had the sparkling utensils on, as Corden was, the answer was simple.

"I mean, I thought it was a fashion statement," Duff said. "It was some kind of a statement. I'm not sure what kind."

Moving on ...

"Then there's bejeweled Diamonde earrings with bejeweled kimono," she said as she scanned down the pic to her exposed midriff. "And lowrider jeans because, obviously, Britney Spears was like my favorite in life."

For those who weren't really paying attention to denim trends at the time, trust us, her story checks out.

But that wasn't all of the throwback fun Corden had in store for the "Younger star. He then held up a 1993 portrait of Duff as a tot in pink feathers and pearls.

Duff didn't bother to defend that look — and she didn't need to. After all, there was an easy explanation.

"You know you're from Texas when you have a Glamour Shot," the Houston-born actress insisted.