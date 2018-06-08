Hilary Duff is pregnant with her 2nd child! See her adorable announcement

share tweet pin email

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, are expecting their first child together — a little girl!

The "Younger" star revealed the news in a sweet Instagram announcement on Friday.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!" Duff, 30, wrote next to a cute pic of the couple that shows the beginnings of her baby bump.

Dad-to-be Koma, 31, also shared the photo, writing, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother ... @hilaryduff. another incredible chapter begins."

FilmMagic Duff began dating music producer Matthew Koma in January 2017.

It will be the second child for Duff, who shares 6-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband, retired pro hockey player Mike Comrie.

The "Lizzie Maguire" alum made her first red-carpet appearance with the music producer in January 2017, two years after they collaborated on songs for her "Breathe In. Breathe Out" album. Though the pair split in March 2017, they were back together a few months later.

During a December 2017 visit to the "The Talk," Duff gushed that their relationship was "going great," and also revealed it was the third time she and Koma had dated. "Third time’s the charm!" she joked.

Duff's pregnancy news comes just a few days after her older sister, Hayley Duff, 33, announced the birth of her second child, Lulu Rosenberg, with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.

Congrats to Hilary and Matthew!