Gwen Stefani's latest nail art is dedicated to Blake Shelton — take a look

Nailed it!

Gwen Stefani is supporting her fiancé, Blake Shelton, with some cute nail art.

The former "No Doubt" frontwoman recently shared photos on Instagram of her latest manicure, the first picture revealing her bubblegum pink nails adorned with butterflies, flowers and plenty of bling. (Of course, her biggest piece of bling was her glittering engagement ring, which Shelton gave her when he popped the question last fall.)

The next pic in her Instagram slideshow revealed a fun surprise: one nail entirely dedicated to her love, with “Blake” written in black letters, as well as a vintage decal of what looks like a cherub sitting on a heart.

Stefani honored her fiance with some elaborate nail art. Gwen Stefani / Instagram

Perhaps Stefani got the idea from another nail art video that incorporated Shelton, which she previously shared back in 2015, not long after they first confirmed they were dating in November that year. The lime-lapse clip shows a nail artist painting a seriously intricate portrait of the country singer on a white background from the popular beauty Instagram account @makegirlz.

The mother of three has been known to take style inspiration from her Oklahoma-born fiancé.

In December, she shared a photo of herself and her fiancé where she was sporting a Western-style top, a white cowboy hat, a fringed skirt and magenta boots. It went well with Shelton’s country look of jeans and a plaid shirt layered over a long-sleeved tee.

Stefani, in turn, has given Shelton a hand with his looks in the past, helping him cut and color his hair at home during quarantine last year.

"We ordered some Just For Men and I tried that for a while, and I wasn't doing it right and it wasn't, it had too much color — it was like blue or purple or something," Shelton revealed during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in September. "(Gwen) said, 'Let's just do it right.' And at that time I didn't care because nobody's going to see me, we were quarantined, so that was the time to mess around.

"And I actually really liked it!" the country star continued. "I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine. I thought it made me look younger. ... Now I'm actually trying to lose weight, and I'm not opposed to having her color my hair again. ... If it makes her happy, I'm cool with it."

