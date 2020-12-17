Gwen Stefani channels her inner cowgirl with fiancé Blake Shelton — see the pics

No doubt Gwen Stefani is taking some country style inspiration from fiancé Blake Shelton!

The singer and “Voice” coach, 51, embraced her inner cowgirl in a Western-inspired emerald and navy top, a fringed skirt and a white cowboy hat. She added a twist of classic Stefani pop-rock glam to the ensemble, completing the look with fishnet tights, hot pink boots and a bold, red lip.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma native Shelton rocked his signature plaid button-down, layered over a long-sleeved tee and jeans.

The cowboy hat suits her! gwenstefani/Instagram

Stefani shared another look at their coordinated country ensembles in a selfie in her Instagram story.

Living the country life! gwenstefani/Instagram

And she shared another photo of herself embracing life in the country with a horse and a red pickup truck.

Stefani has been exploring her country side ever since she and Shelton went public with their romance in 2015. She co-wrote and sang vocals for “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” a country-pop crossover track on Shelton’s 2016 album, “If I’m Honest.”

The couple also collaborated on “Nobody But You,” a song on Shelton’s 2019 album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” and they teamed up once again this year for a sweet country duet, “Happy Anywhere.”

Stefani also put a country spin on some of her past solo and No Doubt hits during a funny sketch on “The Tonight Show," in which Jimmy Fallon, playing a cowboy named Buck Pinto, hosted an infomercial-style roundup of clips from an imaginary new record called “Gwen’s Gone Country.”

“If you’re like me, you love the sweet sounds of down-home country music," he said. "But if you’re also like me, you love the rockin’ music of multitalented superstar Gwen Stefani."

“Problem is, you got to choose one or the other. Well, not anymore, thanks to this new album, ‘Gwen’s Gone Country,’" Fallon continued. "So, if you like your ska and pop by the way of the South, you’re gonna love her new versions of songs like ‘Just a Girl,’ ‘The Sweet Escape’ and, of course, the classic ‘Don’t Speak.’”

Strumming a guitar and rocking another outfit with Western vibes, Stefani sang country versions of her hit songs, and they were honestly really catchy, especially the country version of her 2004 hit “Hollaback Girl.”

Stefani has clearly embraced her inner country star ... and now, Shelton just needs to discover his inner ska punk rocker!