Gwen Stefani gave fans a look at her engagement ring on 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani's new engagement ring just made its TV debut.

The singer, 51, gave fans a glimpse of her new bling on "The Voice" Monday night when the singing competition began its first round of live shows.

Up until now, viewers had only seen episodes that were filmed before Stefani got engaged to her fellow "Voice" judge Blake Shelton in October. So last night was a pretty nice treat for fans of the couple!

The bride-to-be showed up to the set looking radiant in a one-shoulder dress with multiple prints and wore her blond locks in loose beachy waves.

Gwen Stefani sported her beautiful ring on "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBC

Eagle-eyed viewers couldn't help but notice Stefani's gorgeous square diamond ring, and it certainly stood out against her long black-and-white acrylic nails.

That's some pretty big bling! Trae Patton / NBC

During the show, Shelton acknowledged his engagement while applauding the group Worth the Wait on their performance.

"Not to be weird, my fianceé's right there ... I love you guys," he said.

TODAY's Carson Daly, who also hosts "The Voice," also mentioned the couple's big news when he introduced country singer Ben Allen and called him the artist that "Gwen stole from her fiancé" during the show's knockout round.

After dating for several years, Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement in October with matching Instagram posts.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton wrote on his Instagram. Stefani shared the same photo with a short caption: "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx"

Before the couple announced their engagement, Stefani spoke to TODAY's Hoda Kotb earlier in October about her relationship with Shelton. When Hoda told the singer that one of the most Googled questions about her relationship was when she and Shelton were going to get engaged or married, she had a rather coy response.

“Oh, that’s a really good question," Stefani said and laughed. "Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot. That’s good. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”