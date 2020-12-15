Gwen Stefani reveals how Blake Shelton proposed: 'It was a pretty magical moment'

Gwen Stefani is spilling the beans on how Blake Shelton popped the question.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Stefani explained how Shelton proposed while they were in Oklahoma at an intimate get-together to celebrate her turning 51.

“I had no idea,” she said of Shelton, 44, getting on bended knee.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer said she and Shelton are building a house in Oklahoma and were going to bring the small group — including his sister's family and Gwen's children and brother's family — from one part of the property to the other to see it.

“Meanwhile, I guess Blake had had this ring ready to go for a couple weeks and nobody knew,” she said. “My dad knew because on my birthday he had showed my dad and said he was going to do it.”

Stefani said Shelton turned her party, which was small in size due to the coronavirus, into a truly memorable moment.

“I had my birthday party and — it wasn’t a party. It was a birthday COVID moment in my house when I turned whatever it was I turned,” she said.

“So we got there and everybody was like, ‘No, we got to get back. We're cooking a hobo stew on the fire and we can’t let it burn,’ and my son was like, ‘No, I got to go to the bathroom. I don’t want to go,’ and it was like all these things happening.

“And I walked in and my son was sitting right by this fireplace, and Blake basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, ‘Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?’ So I opened the cabinet and there was a ring in a box and I was like, ‘Ahhh! What?! Are you serious?!’”

Stefani said the noise alerted the group to what was happening.

“Everybody came running around because I guess they heard us screaming or whatever and crying, so there was no video,” she said. “It was just like my sister-in-law to-be was just shooting pictures and that’s that photo we put out, so it was a pretty magical moment.”

As for Shelton, he is just happy he got the ring on her finger at all.

"To be honest with you — and this is scary — I had the ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week," he said on Monday’s episode of “The Bobby Bones Show.”

"I don't know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time. (When I was) digging in there looking for a flashlight or change and I kept thinking, 'Man, somebody's gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.'

“I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn't know when I would have the exact, right moment. But thank God, I didn't lose the ring."