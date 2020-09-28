Blake Shelton reflects on Gwen Stefani dyeing his hair and reveals what it looks like now

Quarantine has meant far less time at hair salons, which has led Americans to attempt their own haircuts and styles.

For Blake Shelton, staying isolated for the past few months meant letting girlfriend Gwen Stefani cut and dye his hair at home after catching a glimpse of himself during a late-night show.

"It was no more salt-and-pepper," he said Monday during an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "Look at it. It's just salt. I said, 'Oh, my God, when did this happen to me?'"

Shelton joked that the snowy locks made him look like he'd taken up a new career.

"It was like, 'Oh, my God, it's completely white! How have I not noticed this, I'm on television all the time, I'm on a show, how do I not see that I look like a game show host all of a sudden?" he said. "Not poking fun at you being a game show host, by the way. You do not have gray hair. But I was just like, we gotta do something!"

Shelton said that it took a little bit of trial and error to find the best hair color options.

"We ordered some Just For Men and I tried that for a while, and I wasn't doing it right and it wasn't, it had too much color — it was like blue or purple or something," the country star said. "(Stefani) said, 'Let's just do it right.' And at that time I didn't care because nobody's going to see me, we were quarantined, so that was the time to mess around."

"And I actually really liked it!" Shelton continued. "I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine, I thought it made me look younger, but I was still just as fat. Now I'm actually trying to lose weight, and I'm not opposed to having her color my hair again, I don't care. If it makes her happy, I'm cool with it."

Shelton showed what his quarantine hair looks like now, months after Stefani helped him dye his gray hair at home. The Ellen Degeneres Show

Despite his willingness to let Stefani color his hair again, he confessed to the talk show host that beneath the hat he wore during his show appearance, his hair was going gray again.

"It's so bad, Ellen," he said, giving the audience a quick glimpse. "I don't know if you can see or not, but it's bad."

"No, it's not bad at all! No, no," DeGeneres quipped.

"Let's just be honest here," Shelton said.

A new look isn't the only project for the couple. Shelton recently released a new song and music video, featuring Stefani, that was filmed at home.

"We decided we were going to release another single, even though we weren't touring or anything, and of course you need to have a video out," he said. "Gwen has these fives years worth of home videos on her phone, so (her brother) Todd got the (video) camera out and we shot a few setups of us singing the song, and he edited that thing and then put the video together."

Shelton said that the song "Happy Anywhere" and accompanying video have a special place in his heart.

"It ended up being maybe my favorite video I've ever had just because it's so honest and real, you know?" he said.