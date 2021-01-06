It’s a good thing Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani when he did because she was beginning to wonder about the state of their relationship.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Stefani, who announced the engagement in October, talked about how Shelton popped the question while they were on his Oklahoma ranch and how it came at a moment when she had been thinking about where they stood as a couple.

“It was actually pretty magical, and (I) wasn’t expecting it at the moment that it happened at all,” she said. “Didn’t have any idea. Nobody knew. I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier, and I got to tell you, I was sort of like, ‘What’s happening with us?’ It was kind of in my mind, ‘We’ve been together a long time now. What’s going on?’

"I was in that place in my head and we also had this trip planned to come to Oklahoma and it was one of those COVID kind of, not a fight, but it was like, ‘Maybe we should just cancel the trip. This is getting too hard. Everybody has to get tested.’ And everyone was on edge because we were going to meet up with his sister and brother-in-law and their family. Everything, all the plans — you can’t make plans anymore.”

Stefani said they wound up taking the trip, which led to Shelton executing his proposal.

“So, anyways, we were this close to canceling the trip and we ended up making it all happen, and we were all here at the ranch and basically it happened, but it was like everybody was trying to make it not happen because nobody knew it was going to happen, and Blake, meanwhile, had this ring, I guess, in the side of his truck,” she said.

“And when I say the side of his truck, his truck is disgusting. Like, it is like, things falling out, equipment, total rugged man stuff, mud.”

Shelton placed the ring in a cabinet, which he asked the fellow "Voice" coach to open under the guise of getting a fire going.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, get the fire starter,’ and I open the cabinet and there’s this ring there and I’m like, ‘Are you serious?!’ It was pretty like, ‘What!’ And we both start bawling. Everyone was in shock.”

So, when will they walk down the aisle? Don’t ask Stefani.

“We have no plans because of the pandemic. It’s like, ‘Blake, why couldn’t you have done it before? Now we can’t have a wedding with a pandemic,” she joked.

Stefani has said as much before.

“Like I would rather not have the masks and that kind of thing,” she told Ryan Seacrest last month. “And even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID so we’re sort of just going to see what happens in the next few months.”