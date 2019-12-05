Danielle Fishel releases a hair care line so we can all have Topanga hair

As Topanga Lawrence on the '90s sitcom "Boy Meets World," Danielle Fishel won over fans with her spunky personality. But her luscious locks didn't hurt.

Fishel has always been blessed with a marvelous mane, and fans of the hit show have long admired her bouncy, shiny strands. But you might be surprised to hear that the actress has never really given her hair a second thought.

"To be honest, I've never cared about it," Fishel told TODAY Style.

That is, until now. On Wednesday, Fishel delighted fans when she released her first hair care line, a vegan and cruelty-free collection called Be Free by Danielle Fishel.

Hair care brands have been trying to get their hands on Fishel's mane since she was a teenager, but the 38-year-old never had much interest in venturing into the world of beauty before.

“I’ve never done it because I believe in being transparent, and I’ve never been super interested in beauty. This hair care line came from a truly organic place of me having a need for safe products," she said.

Fishel's new hair care line currently includes three products.

After giving birth to her son, Adler, earlier this year, her perspective on beauty products changed completely.

"I was inspired by the first ultrasound I had at eight weeks pregnant. I remember the moment of hearing my son’s little heartbeat and realizing that every decision I made from there on out wouldn’t only affect me, but him too. It was the first time I really started caring about using safe and clean products," Fishel said.

From that moment on, Fishel decided she wanted to create her own collection of hair care products that would be both safe to use and effective. Be Free by Danielle Fishel features a shampoo ($19), conditioner ($19) and a scalp refresher ($30) and is available exclusively online. The collection is free of potentially dangerous ingredients like parabens and sulfates, and is made in the United States. Most important to Fishel, it doesn't sacrifice safety for style.

"I've tried products that either didn't lather or didn't give me shine and bounce. There were certain things I really didn't want to miss out on with these products," she said.

Fishel's new hair care line is available online now.

Fans of the "Boy Meets World" star have long been fascinated with her locks, but it took Fishel a bit of time to fully understand just how popular her hair really was.

"I realized it around the time that we did the haircut episode ("Hair Today, Goon Tomorrow," where Topanga cuts her long hair). People started telling me that they were bringing pictures of me from magazines and asking their stylist for that haircut. I had never heard of that before," she said.

In an interview with TODAY in 2015, Fishel recalled how the famous haircut came to be.

"I begged our executive producer Michael Jacobs to let me cut my hair and it was over the summer and he said, 'Don't you dare cut your hair in the summer! If you're going to cut it, at least let me write an episode about it!' So he wrote an episode about it and then I really cut my own hair. It was really fun," she said.

And after that moment, she's never really drastically switched up her style.

”Ever since then that’s been my look, and I’ve never strayed very far from it because I’m just comfortable with it. I like it and it works! Every once in a while, I wish I could cut it into a bob but honestly, I probably wouldn’t be very happy with it," the actress said.

In a season four episode, Topanga cuts her waist-length hair into a medium-length, layered style.

Over the course of seven seasons, Fishel's "Boy Meets World" hairstyle evolved with her character, and it took some time to perfect her look.

"Early on they weren’t exactly sure what they wanted my hair look to be. It started with my mom braiding my hair. Later on, we used a crimping iron, and eventually, once Topanga got that haircut, we went for lots of layers and volume with big round brushes. I would come into work sometimes with wet hair and get a blowout," she said.

Topanga's hair always had bounce and shine to spare. ABC

The 38-year-old relied on the expertise of the show's resident hairdresser, Laurie Heaps, who still gives her haircuts to this day. "The only reason I had had such great hair on the show was because I had an amazing hairdresser who took care of it," Fishel said.

Over the years, the actress has picked up many insider hair tricks from Heaps, including one that's influenced her routine for the better. "Back in the '90s, we thought that the more you washed your hair, the better it got. She was the first person to tell me that really wasn't good for you," Fishel said.

These days, Fishes tries to extend her wash as long as possible, and tries to shampoo only once a week. She also steers clear of using too many hair products, but swears by argan oil for both her face and hair. "It keeps my hair ends really nice," she said.

One of the red carpet hair moments Fishel now regrets. "I thought it was cute, but it really wasn't!" she said. Ron Galella/Getty Images

Becoming a mom has certainly affected Fishel's beauty routine, and she's learned to make do with less time.

"My beauty routine had to go from taking as long as I felt like to get ready to needing a five to seven minute routine to get out of the house. A lot of times I need to get ready while he’s napping, and I’ve had to narrow down my routine to the most essential of the essentials," she said.