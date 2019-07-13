As new parents, Danielle Fishel and her husband, Jensen Karp, are going through an unexpected and trying time.

The former "Boy Meets World" actress revealed last week that her newborn son, Adler Lawrence Karp, was born four weeks prematurely on June 24. Now, she's updating her friends and fans on her baby boy's well-being.

"We're still in the hospital but Adler is getting better and stronger every day," Fishel wrote on Instagram Friday. "@jensenkarp and I keep reminding ourselves that we are extremely lucky — Adler *will* eventually come home with us — and therefore this is nothing but an enormous test of our patience and willingness to relinquish control. Two things I have never been plentiful in but are absolutely necessary in parenthood!"

Fishel went on to explain that despite everything that happened so far, she trusts that little Adler is in the best possible hands.

"He is also receiving the best possible care from the most loving, warm, kind, intelligent nurses and doctors the world has ever known!" she continued. "Literal angels. Thank you to everyone who has sent their messages of encouragement, hope, love, and prayers for our family. They have comforted us and been such an inspiration when we've felt down. Now, I must get back to dressing our baby in all my favorite restaurant onesies."

One of those includes the "I heart pasta" onesie Adler is wearing in the accompanying photo, where instead of a heart illustration, there's — you guessed it — an illustration of a tangled heart-shaped ball of pasta.

On July 1, the popular actress took to Instagram to explain that after her water broke, she was hospitalized and put on magnesium sulfate because her baby was only 35 weeks old.

"Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier — and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget,'' she explained.

"Our ensuing rollercoaster ride of emotion, terror, vulnerability and unadulterated sadness has been one we did not expect," Karp added on his Instagram account.

We're so glad that little Adler is doing better and hope that Mom and Dad get to take him home to his nursery soon!