It’s subtle, but can you spot how Julia Roberts just celebrated her good friend George Clooney on the red carpet?

Roberts' team shared a photo of her dress on Instagram with the hashtag #JuliaFramedGeorge. Greg Allen / AP

Roberts, 55, wore a playful dress covered in photos of Clooney as she arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C., where Clooney was recognized for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work.

The “Ticket to Paradise” star’s black dress featured a hilarious print of gold-framed photos of Clooney, including a still from “ER,” a candid photo of him and Roberts together, a picture of him accepting an award and what appear to be professional headshots from the early days of his career.

Roberts committed fully to her George Clooney-themed look. Greg Allen / AP

The tongue-in-cheek dress was a custom design by Jeremy Scott, the creative director of the Italian label Moschino.

Roberts paired the statement gown with a cropped black jacket and her signature, reddish-brown waves.

Clooney hasn’t shared his reaction publicly to Roberts’ dress, but the “Midnight Sky” actor, known for his goofy pranks on his co-stars, probably got a good laugh from his friend’s red-carpet tribute.

Roberts and Clooney, who appeared together in “Ocean’s 11” and recently co-starred in the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” have been buddies for decades.

While they have great chemistry on screen and off, the pair never considered dating, as they explained to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover in October.

“Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship,” Clooney said. “We were fast friends right away. It’s been nothing but fun for us, so I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”

Clooney arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, with whom he shares 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

In one sweet moment on the red carpet, Clooney adjusted the cape on his wife’s dress.

Clooney fixed the cape on wife Amal Clooney's dress like a pro. Kevin Wolf / AP

He then stepped back as if to say, “Ta-da!”

The Clooneys shared some fun moments on the red carpet. Kevin Wolf / AP

Clooney was just one of the artists recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors over the weekend. The other honorees included singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and the band U2.