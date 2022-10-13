George Clooney and Julia Roberts explain why they never dated

George Clooney and Julia Roberts first gave moviegoers a peek at their on-screen chemistry more than 20 years ago in “Ocean’s Eleven.”

And now the old friends, who recently reunited for the new rom-com “Ticket to Paradise,” have revealed why they always chose to keep their off-screen relationship completely platonic.

Of course, Clooney and Roberts have both been married to their respective partners, Amal Clooney and Danny Moder, for many years now. But that wasn’t the case decades ago, when the pair first met, which prompted Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover to ask if they ever enacted a no-dating policy.

"To not date each other?" Roberts asked, adding with a laugh, "I don’t think we needed to state it."

Plus, even back then, there were other people in their lives.

"Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship," Clooney noted. "We were fast friends right away. It’s been nothing but fun for us, so I don’t think that was ever really a thing."

In fact, Roberts, who's better known as Auntie JuJu to Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, made it clear that even the thought of getting cozy with her longtime pal is a big turnoff.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts attend the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th Cannes Film Festival. Idealink Photography / Alamy Stock Photo

The leading lady proved that by responding to Clooney's joke that maybe they should "take this to a different level" by gagging at the mention of it.

"Well, you don’t have to react that bad!" he shot back.

The funny exchange was similar to one they shared during a visit to TODAY just days earlier.

At the time, Roberts admitted that she found kissing Clooney for their latest film "kind of ridiculous." To which he deadpanned, "Well, thanks for that. You know I was a two-time 'Sexiest Man Alive'?”