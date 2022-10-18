George Clooney hits the red carpet with wife Amal and Julia Roberts

George Clooney looked like he was in paradise on the red carpet with co-star Julia Roberts and wife Amal Clooney.

The three were all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" on Oct. 17, where Clooney stopped to pose with the two women dressed in colorful, statement-making outfits.

George Clooney and longtime friend Roberts, who is married to Danny Moder, were pictured arm-in-arm as they posed for the camera.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Roberts, 54, wore a jaw-dropping pink gown that featured a plunging neckline and George Clooney, 61, arrived in an all-gray suit, which he paired with a white button-down shirt and black dress shoes.

Amal Clooney was also in attendance, and she walked the red carpet alongside her husband in a beautiful red Alexander McQueen dress from the designer's Spring 2003 collection.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Oct. 17, 2022. Michael Tran / AFP - Getty Images

In "Ticket to Paradise," George Clooney and Roberts play two long-divorced parents who try to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they did: marrying too fast.

The movie marks the first time that the actors have shared the screen together since their 2016 film, "Money Monster."

In an Oct. 12 interview with Access Hollywood, George Clooney and Roberts talked about their on-screen chemistry, which started more than 20 years ago in “Ocean’s Eleven," and revealed why they never dated.

When asked if they ever enacted a no-dating policy between them, Roberts laughed, “I don’t think we needed to state it.”

George Clooney explained that they always put their friendship first.

“Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship,” he said. “We were fast friends right away. It’s been nothing but fun for us, so I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”

In "Ticket to Paradise," the two share an on-screen kiss, and Roberts told TODAY she found it "kinda ridiculous" to kiss George Clooney in the film.

"Well, thanks for that," he responded. "You know I was a two-time ‘Sexiest Man Alive’?”

"Ticket to Paradise" is hitting theaters on Oct. 21. and will available to stream on Peacock — the streaming service owned by TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal — 45 days after its theatrical premiere.