George Clooney describes silly diaper prank he taught twins to play on Amal

George Clooney is known for his epic pranks against his fellow A-listers, and it sounds like his 3-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, are following in his footsteps.

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor, 59, revealed he taught the twins to trick his wife, human-rights attorney Amal Clooney, with a brilliant (and disgusting) diaper prank.

“I teach them horrible things. ... I just want to hear the shriek from my wife, and I know I’ve succeeded," Clooney said during an interview on “The Graham Norton Show.” "So I taught them to put Nutella in their nappy and then go upstairs and take it off, and then pick it up and eat it.”

The twins have plenty of practice pulling off pranks like this. Last year, Clooney revealed another similar trick his toddlers liked to play.

"They put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff," he told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY in 2019. "They think that's funny."

When it comes to playing pranks, Clooney has plenty of wisdom to pass down to his kids, and he joked the pranks balance out all intelligence and good influences they’re getting from their mom.

“So, look, my kids are clearly my wife’s children, right?” he told Graham Norton. “They are 3 and they speak fluent Italian, and they’re way ahead. My wife’s a genius; they’re brilliant kids. It is my job to dumb them down. It is my job to put the actor in them a little bit.”

In another recent interview, the Oscar winner revealed how he has been getting the twins to behave during the holidays.

“When they’re asleep in the morning — they sleep in the same bedroom — they start to make noises and they're fighting and you can hear the two of them getting at each other, and I stand outside the door and I go ‘Oh, hey, hi Santa!’ and then you hear Santa is there and he’s like ‘Ho ho ho!’” the actor said during a recent virtual visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“And I say, ‘What are you doing here, Santa?’ and he says, ‘Oh, I’m just making sure that the kids are being good kids,’” he added. “And you can hear them going, ‘We are Santa! We are!’ Then he leaves and they come out and they’re unbelievably well-behaved.”