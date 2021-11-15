George Clooney knew from the moment he met his wife, human-rights attorney Amal Clooney, that life would never be on the same. But he didn't know that he would want to be a dad.

The actor joined Marc Maron on the November 15 episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast and opened up about his role as a husband and father.

"Well, I'm in if you're in."

“Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love,” Clooney said. “And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”

Clooney, 60, married Amal, 43, in 2014 after dating for less than a year. Amal gave birth to twins, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.

"We'd been married for about a year and we were at a friend's house and they had a kid there, which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, ‘Oh s---!'" Clooney said.

Clooney said later, Amal remarked they were "awfully lucky in life."

"And I said, ‘Yeah we are, we're lucky we found each other,'" George said of the conversation. "And she said, ‘It seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.'"

"I thought about it for maybe a minute," Clooney shared. "Then I just said, 'Well, I'm in if you're in.'"

The Clooneys decided to try, and while the moment seemed fleeting, it has stuck with the two-time Oscar winner.

"It was very emotional," Clooney said. "I really was convinced that wasn't my lot in life and I was comfortable with that."

Despite being "gobsmacked" by the arrival of his twins, now 4, in 2017, the proud dad takes every moment in stride.

"I didn't know I'd have twins. I was kind of up for one," Clooney said. "I love it now."

Known for years as America's most eligible bachelor, Clooney seems pleasantly surprised by his current domestic bliss.

"The hard part is being 60 and just the sheer running around of it," he said. "I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised by how happy I am."

