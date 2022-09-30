George Clooney on his marriage to Amal: 'We collaborate on everything'

Leave it to the Clooneys to bring out the A-list celebs for a night out in New York City.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, George and Amal Clooney hosted the Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, "an evening honoring courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do," according to a release for the event.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29, 2022 in New York City. Arturo Holmes / WireImage,

Part of the couple's non-profit, Clooney Foundation for Justice, the inaugural event honored individuals from all over the world who have dedicated themselves to fighting those who abuse human rights.

Honorees ranged from Justice Albie Sachs, a South African lawyer who was integral in ending apartheid, to iAct, an organization that supports survivors of genocide in refugee camps.

With such noble causes being celebrated, you better believe the star power of the red carpet was blinding. Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Dua Lipa, Oscar Isaac, Bruce Springsteen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Simone Ashley, Phoebe Dynevor, Drew Barrymore and Jodi Turner Smith are just a few of the names who signed on to be part of the evening and use their platforms on behalf of the honorees.

Meryl Streep, Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Albie Awards

Fans lined up on the street trying to snap photos or snag a glimpse of someone famous arriving. At one point, George made his way to quickly greet all those people waiting, shaking hands and bumping fists like a person running for president.

Back on the red carpet, the Clooneys opened up about working on the foundation, which primarily provides free legal support to victims of human rights abuses — especially journalists, women and members of marginalized communities.

Julia Roberts. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Albie Awards

"Growing up, my whole life, it just felt like, often times governments fail us," George said. "We need to — all of us be diligent ... and thats why we're here tonight. We have people who are risking their lives to do it, who are risking their freedom."

George added, "Honoring these people who are fighting for justice."

When asked by a reporter what it feels like to collaborate on these issues with this wife, he quickly responded, "We collaborate on everything."

Laughing, he added: "We collaborate on twins."

(The Clooneys are parents to 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.)

"But this is an exciting group," he said, referring to the night's honorees. "Amal has gotten journalists out of Egypt, out of Azerbaijan, in prisons all over the world, Myanmar. This is something she happens to be really, specially gifted at."

Clooney next added how both of their family trees are rooted in journalism, and this is why protecting writers and free speech in general is so important for the couple.

"My father is journalist. I have a great affinity for them. Her mother is journalist," he explained. "It's really exciting for me when she is able to get people who are wrongfully accused for doing their job out of prison. I couldn't be more proud of my wife."

When asked by a reporter who taught him "the value of giving back," Clooney responded, "Your parents do."

"I think everybody does. Isn't that where you guys got it from? Your parents? I got it from mine. That's all it is. It's all the things you have to teach your kids. We try to, and I was lucky enough to have my parents teach me."

He added that he and his wife hope to impart similar humanitarian messages to their children.

"There's tons of stuff, you know? But the number one thing is: all you have to do is challenge people with power and defend people without power," he said. "That's all you have to do when you have a successful life."