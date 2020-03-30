Ariana Grande shares rare photo of her naturally curly hair — and fans love it

Ariana Grande knows her fans love getting a rare glimpse of her naturally curly hair.

So when the 26-year-old singer shared a selfie showing her with a long, wavy mane Monday on Instagram, she captioned it, "get a load a dis."

Grande's admirers took to the comments to gush over her au naturel look.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Oh how i’ve missed your natural hair," wrote one.

"Keep your hair this way pls," begged another.

Even her hairstylist, Josh Liu, flipped for her new do. "Yes ma'am! Curly gurlyyy," he wrote.

Though Grande's signature hairstyle is a long, sleek ponytail, she actually has naturally curly hair. Steve Granitz / WireImage

For years, the "thank u, next" singer's signature style has been a long, sleek ponytail. But every so often, fans see her rock her pretty curls.

It happened last summer when Liu shared a photo of Grande sporting cute ringlets. "Natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc,” the stylist wrote in the caption.

The photo likely reminded Grande's followers of an adorable home video she shared a few months before that showed her as a toddler wearing her hair in short ringlets.

Grande's curls are also on display in pics from her early career as a teen star. She sported lovely flowing spirals back in 2008 when she made her breakout debut in the Broadway musical “13."

How cute is Grande with her curls? Joe Corrigan / Getty Images

She also revealed a peek of her natural hair in her gorgeous Vogue cover for the magazine's August 2019 issue. The image, shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, shows the singer's wavy hair tucked under a dark, wide-brimmed hat.

Count us among Ariana's many fans who love her adorable curls!