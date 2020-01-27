Ariana Grande's Grammys red carpet look is fit for a princess

Ariana Grande shut down the 2020 Grammys red carpet when she appeared in a bold and beautiful ballgown.

"She must be a waitress because she won’t stop serving," wrote one fan on Twitter. Jordan Strauss / AP

Grande reminded us all that God is a woman (as her song famously states) by wearing a gray tulle dress by Giambattista Valli with a glamorous, oversized skirt. The 26-year-old accessorized the gown with matching evening gloves and her signature high ponytail on top of her head. But instead of her usual brunette locks, her hair was dyed a brighter blonde, really evoking Cinderella energy on music's big night.

The matching gray gloves were the perfect finishing touch. Jordan Strauss / AP

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The 26-year-old singer seemed right at home on the carpet that she even sat in her dress while posing for cameras.

Many people took to social media to share their joy about Grande's Grammys gown.

I don't see difference, Ariana is literally a princess #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/R0zgkuvqh7 — 𝒮𝒾𝒷𝓎𝓁𝓁ℯ ☁️🧸 (@daydreamineedy) January 26, 2020

Another fan complimented her ability to pose (aka "serve looks") on the red carpet.

She must be a waitress because she won’t stop serving #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aprTUIpOSa — Ariana Grande’s Spotify (@AGsSpotify) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile, another user shared a behind-the-scenes video of Grande's adorable struggle to walk in the very grand ensemble.

And if you need more reasons to love the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer, her dates for the night were both of her parents who have been estranged from one another in the past.

Ariana Grande poses with her parents, Joan Grande and Edward Butera, at the Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

A style maven who also puts family first? She's more than a princess — she's a queen!

But wait, there's more!

After Grande walked the red carpet in that first look, she returned with a second. Her next ensemble featured similar shades of gray, but was two separate pieces with a bow ballgown skirt and sleeveless, bejeweled top.

She looks just as beautiful in her second Grammys look! Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

We love a costume change!