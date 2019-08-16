Ariana Grande almost always wears her hair straight in a high ponytail, so it’s easy to forget that her natural texture is actually curly!
Her hairstylist, Josh Liu, gave us a rare glimpse of the singer’s natural ringlets on Instagram.
“Natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc,” he wrote in the caption.
It’s definitely a dramatically different look for Grande. For years, her signature style has been a long, sleek and very tight ponytail.
She's been wearing the look since a very young age, as she revealed in this cute throwback photo of herself.
"If anything...she's consistent," she wrote in the caption.
How to rock a top knot like Ariana GrandeOct. 23, 201803:51
That said, the singer, 26, wore her natural curls as an up-and-coming teen star. She sported dark, flowing spirals back in 2008 when she made her breakout debut in the Broadway musical “13."
She also revealed a glimpse of her natural texture in her recent Vogue cover.
And she recently shared this adorable home video of herself as a toddler with short ringlets.
These days, though, she tends to wear her hair pin-straight, or else styled into loose waves.
Sometimes, she crimps a few strands of her ponytail, adding some texture to her otherwise-straight style.
After Liu posted the photo of Grande's curls, he posted another snapshot of the singer back to her signature look.
Chances are, it will be a while before her natural ringlets make another public appearance. Grande is always a major source of hair inspiration either way!