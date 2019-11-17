Ariana Grande reached out to fans over the weekend to share her latest health struggles, and, in a teary-eyed message, confirmed that she was too sick to perform at a scheduled concert in Lexington, Kentucky on Sunday night.

After posting numerous updates on her health in her Instagram stories, the "7 Rings" singer announced her condition had gotten "10 times worse."

"I’m not really sure what’s going on," she said in an emotional selfie video. "But, I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry."

The latest update followed several posts throughout the weekend in which the 26 year-old singer shared how she was feeling and the home remedies she was trying with friends.

“Hi my loves so I’m still very sick," she wrote on Saturday.

"I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show... I just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out."

The star, who collaborated with singers Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey on the song "Don't Call Me Angel" for the upcoming "Charlie's Angels" movie has been performing in North America and Europe this year to promote her recent albums "Sweetener" and "Thank U, Next."

Grande has been touring since March and is set to play her last show on December 22 in Inglewood, California at The Forum.

Here's wishing the singer a speedy recovery in hopes that she gets to end her tour on a high note.