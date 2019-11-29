Ariana Grande spends Thanksgiving with both parents for first time in 18 years

For the first time in 18 years, Ariana Grande spent Thanksgiving with both of her parents.

The Grammy award-winning singer shared a few snaps of her Thanksgiving celebration on her Instagram stories, including a selfie in which she's sandwiched between her mom and dad. The 26-year-old wrote that it was the first time in 18 years that she had spent the holiday with both of her parents.

Instagram

In an interview with Seventeen in 2014, Grande stated that her relationship with her father went to the wayside in 2013. Grande’s parents, Joan Grande and Edward Butera, divorced in 2003, E! News reported.

When asked the toughest thing she had to deal with, the "7 rings” singer cited her falling out with her father.

“Falling out of touch with my dad,” she explained to Seventeen. “It's private, but it happened last year. It took me so long to be okay with it.”

“The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him,” she added. “So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."

Over the years, despite their falling out, Grande has mentioned her father here and there, both across her social media pages and in her chart-smashing singles.

The singer shared a Father’s Day post in 2017, posting an old photo of her dad holding her as a baby while they both smile ear to ear.

Grande captioned the adorable vintage shot, “Happy Father's Day ♡😌 I love you”

In her song, “thank u, next,” Grande references both of her parents, singing, "One day I'll walk down the aisle holding hands with my mama. I’ll be thanking my dad 'cause she grew from that drama."

The holidays truly are the best time of year to bring the family together!