Yahoo Lifestyle Contributing Editor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share products that consumers just can't get enough of this summer. Not only are these some of the bestselling products on the market, they're also the top-rated and top-reviewed.

Read on for the finds you're sure to love and actually use.

Bestsellers for the Beach

From trendy sandals to stylish swimwear, these are the best deals on the essentials for your next beach trip.

We love the print on this trendy one piece, but we love the price even more! This swimsuit uses "tummy control" fabric so it instantly slims and flatters your figure without making you feel like you are wearing Spanx. It is no wonder that this swimsuit is a customer favorite — with a 4.0 star rating and over 2,000 reviews, it is a top-rated piece and is the No. 1 bestseller in the Women's Athletic One-Pieces category. It also comes in 26 different prints if the banana leaf isn't exactly what you're looking for.

The "most comfortable shoes I own" also boast an unbeatable price. These sandals are ultra-lightweight, comfortable and are crafted to provide support to the natural profile of your foot. Plus, they're waterproof so you can wear them around or tote them to your next beach trip. They're a bestseller on Zappos and have been selling out at other retailers all summer long.

You have the swimsuit, the shoes and now the final component to your beach look — the cover-up! This adorable cover up is adorned with pom-pom trim and a comfortable scoop neck. The breathable fabric will have you covered whenever you need it, whether you're at the beach, waterpark or the backyard. It's available in 19 different colors and prints and boasts over 600 reviews on Amazon — and 71% of reviewers gave it a full 5 stars.

These practical and adorable purses are a bestseller at Ban.do with a 5-star rating. Coming in cute patterns like watermelon, orange and grapefruit, they're really coolers that work to keep drinks and snacks cold during a warm beach day.

The No. 1 bestseller in Men's Big & Tall Swim Trunks has over 6,000 reviews and costs less than $20! It is available in — wait for it — 43 different colors and prints, so you can purchase a pair for every occasion! The fabric is crafted with UPF 50+ microfiber for extra protection from the sun's rays, in addition to your favorite sunscreen. These swim trunks boast a 4.4 star rating on Amazon, and 64% of reviewers have given them 5-star status.

Made from water-resistant material and adorned with a synthetic leather upper strap, these flip-flops are great for the beach or even just for casual wear. They are available in plenty of different color options, including "Dark Java" and "Clay," which the more than 700 reviewers seem to love. They're also available in women's sizes and one TODAY writer swears by them.

Bestselling Beauty Picks

Bye-bye, puffy eyes! If you're tired of dark circles and wrinkles, these under-eye cooling gels are a quick fix. They are infused with Icelandic glacial waters and firming ingredients to brighten the area around the eye instantly. The easy to apply, non-irritating patches have received over 800 reviews and hold a 4.2 star rating on Ulta.

This "Bum Bum" cream works great for exactly what the name means. This bestselling cream boasts a warm and sweet scent, with hints of vanilla, pistachio and salted caramel — you're going to want to apply it to way more than just your legs and bum! The formula itself is infused with caffeine-rich guarana, coconut oil and other natural ingredients that help to smooth and tighten skin. It is suitable for all skin types and has over 4,000 reviews on Sephora — more than half of reviewers have given the product a full 5-stars.

This high-shine gloss from Rihanna's beauty brand is a fan favorite. It's available in three beautiful, universal shades that the star hand-picked, and each one delivers an intense amount of shine. Just one swipe will instantly have your lips looking fuller and more plump. The non-sticky formula won't irritate your lips and the peach-vanilla scent will have you reapplying all-day long. The $18 product boasts a 4.7-star rating and more than 8,000 reviews!

Bestsellers for the Home

YETI products are known for keeping your cold beverages ice cold and your hot beverages piping hot for an incredible amount of time. This Rambler tumbler is praised by its more than 22,000 reviewers for the quality performance it provides — in fact, it has received almost 20,000 5-star reviews. Whether you want to use it for your morning commute or to sip an ice cold beer over the weekend, this tumbler won't let you down.

The Midnight Blue version of this bestselling speaker was one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals! It has been rated 4.8-stars by Best Buy customers and has more than 5,000 reviews. The Bose sound quality is unbeatable, and with this portable speaker, you can bring the party anywhere!

With more than 450 perfect reviews on UncommonGoods, this charcuterie board is perfect for both cheese and crackers. It would also make a fantastic hostess gift!

These mess-free baskets are a great alternative to traditional Kabob skewers. 95% of reviewers said they'd recommend the smart gadgets to a friend.

