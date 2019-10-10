At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Our anchors were feeling the chill this morning on the Plaza and by looking at the forecast, it seems like the cooler weather is here to stay.

Also here to stay is our weekly Ambush Makeover where TODAY style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari select two special guests from the plaza for a complete style transformation.

This morning, Katie from Idaho and Tammy from Tennessee stepped into the studio to experience the thrill of the makeover, accompanied by eager family and friends.

Take a look at Martin's stylish finds that gave these deserving ladies a brand new look.

Katie Schuler

This mom of two traveled from Knoxville, Tennessee to show her kids the excitement of the big city. Her husband Travis was her high school sweetheart and she loves nature, hiking and the outdoors.

She adores motherhood but rarely spends time focusing on herself due to games, practices and trying to help her family in any way possible.

When Schuler walked through the doors of the hair and makeup room, she wanted to change up her curly hair that she's been growing out for years. Martin and Licari were thrilled to give her an entirely new look!

Floral Dress

Eliza J Floral Ruffle Hem Dress

Channel your inner Kate Middleton with this extravagant floral dress. The navy base color is a beautiful selection for fall and the light ruffles incorporate a sense of uniqueness to a classic piece. Plus, Hoda is head over heels for the look!

Azalosie Floral Wrap Maxi Dress

A beautiful dress doesn't have to break the bank. This under $40 find comes in 31 (yes, 31!) different styles and the light feeling material is ideal if you're looking to add a jacket to your outfit choice.

Suede Pumps

White House Black Market Suede Pumps

This hot take on a classic pump is having us feeling all the fall vibes. Martin loved the earth-toned style of this shoe and it's a prime pick for the transition from the warmer to cooler weather.

14th & Union Cutout Block Heel Bootie

14th & Union has tons of styles at Nordstrom Rack and these ones definitely stood out to us. They come in three colors and you can get the for under $50.

Rosy Drop Earrings

Kendra Scott Drop Earrings

Kendra Scott visited the studio earlier today — so it made complete sense to showcase her stunning drop earrings in this Ambush segment, They come in 10 colors and right now, some are even on sale!

Rose Quartz Oval Dangle Earrings

This pastel pink pair of earrings is only $11.99 which makes it super tempting to buy multiple pairs. Luckily, they come in 19 vibrant colors.

Tammy Morris

In town with her three best friends, Morris was hoping to end up inside the TODAY studio for an Ambush Makeover. One of her friends was treated with an Ambush look of her own five years ago and Morris has been wanting one ever since.

Luckily, she caught Martin's attention with a beautiful sign that she was up making until 12:30AM. According to Morris, she wants to be "a cool grandma," and we're certain that her new look will make her feel wonderful.

Custom Glasses

Warby Parker Hugo Glasses

Warby Parker has dozens of styles of glasses and these ones are the chic (and functional) accessory we're wanting for fall. The Hugo comes in a jet black color, and the gold details make them look extra polished.

Animal Print Blazer

Long Linen Blend Blazer

Talbots is having a sale on multiple items — this blazer included! Now, you can keep up with the fun animal print trend for under $120.

Look for Less: Long Sleeve Collar Blazer

This blazer-coat hybrid has been sold to 999 lucky buyers and has racked up an impressive 4.9-star rating. If you want a true blazer, we also love this $35 one from Nordstrom Rack. It's a little darker in color, making it perfect for a night out.

DR2 by Daniel Rainn

For a budget-friendly take on the fall blazer, check out this one from FloryDay. The long style makes it more of a streetwear jacket, but it's still perfect for a professional environment as well.

Scoop Neck Tank

Long Scoop Tank

This signature tank is loved by lots of Ambush Makeover fans. It might look like any other tank, but this long scoop top is made from lightweight and wrinkle-free material.

Simple Black Pant

The Perfect Black Pant

Pants don't have to be uncomfortable — and these pants prove it! The Spanx site calls them "seriously magical" and the flattering silhouette will leave you feeling put-together from the moment you slip them on.

Look for Less: The Side-Zip Work Pant

These easy work pants have over 2,700 reviews and a 4.5 star rating. If you're wanting to change up your style, they come in 10 classic and bold shades.

Kitten Heels

Phoebe Leather Kitten Heels

White House Black Market has always housed some stunning classic styles and these kitten heels have "classic" written all over them. The low height makes them comfortable, meaning you can wear them throughout the day with little to no discomfort.

Look for Less: Easy Street Pointe Pump

These pumps from DSW have a 4.7 rating and a padded insole, so you won't have to sacrifice comfort for style. Plus, they pair well with nearly every outfit — casual or professional.

Loved the jumpsuit look instead? Find it here!

Velvet Jumpsuit

Tahari Velvet Flutter-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Remember Andy Cohen's love for the jumpsuit featured in another Ambush Makeover segment? This week, Willie Geist is loving this one. It is made from a soft velvet material and the flutter sleeves give it a relaxed look.

Lulu's Purple Velvet Jumpsuit

The deep purple of this piece is ideal for fall and winter alike. Since this one has a strappy look, you can pair it with a chic moto jacket or a professional-looking blazer.

Leopard Heels

White House Black Market Leopard Pumps

We're all about the animal print styles and these shoes are no different. They are made from calf hair and have a block heel (which makes walking in them super easy).

Essex Lane Leopard Pump

These Essex Lane pumps are the perfect shoe to pair with deep oranges, dark greens and popping purples. Though animal print might seem bold, we're seeing it everywhere from the bars to the office.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!