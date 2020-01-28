I took a chance on these slip-on booties and my feet will never be the same

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

I have lived in Hawaii for the better part of a decade and one wardrobe item that has slowly been phased out is closed-toe shoes. Sure, we get the occasional “cold” snap during the winter months (mid-60s is chilly in Hawaii), but nothing that warrants the heavy-duty snow boots that used to line my East-coast closet.

This past fall, I had a last-minute invitation to London for work, so I scrambled to my closet to see what I might be able to pull together that was still in fashion and easily packed in a carry-on.

Clothing options came easily, but I needed a versatile pair of shoes that could be worn both on the plane and throughout the city in addition to two events with a smart-casual dress code. The forecast for London showed temperatures in the 40-50s with an outside chance of rain, which added an additional element of complexity.

I have always had good luck with the brand OluKai’s flip flops, and I knew they made all-weather shoes, so I ordered the new Hawai’iloa Manu Hope leather booties — bonus points since I noticed they were waterproof — and hoped for the best. They arrived two days before I left, which left zero time to properly break them in. I took the ultimate travel gamble and packed them anyway, hoping for the best, but fully anticipating blisters and regret.

After two whirlwind days in London, clocking more than 10 miles on foot in a single afternoon, it’s safe to say my OluKai sneaker booties, or “Snooties” as I’ve dubbed them, are my new go-to.