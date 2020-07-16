Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

This $22 frizz-taming blow dryer with rave reviews is back in stock

My hair has never looked better.
Lyn Mettler / TODAY
/ Source: TODAY
By Lyn Mettler

We all love some features about ourselves, but my hair doesn't top my personal list of favorite features. My hair is neither thick and shiny, nor cute and curly, but rather thin and slightly frizzy. It doesn't curl or hang all the way straight.

Plus, I have two school-age boys and run multiple businesses. I don’t spend a lot of time on my hair.

Since having kids, I've simply styled my hair with a hair dryer and wide, round metal brush. It’s simple, quick and does a decent job.

I typically get whatever hair dryer looks moderately priced at the drugstore, but I recently decided to see what folks on Amazon were buying. One of the bestselling hair dryers on Amazon at the moment is the Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer. It was out of stock on Amazon last week, but now it's now back at the same low price.

Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer

"So glad I bought it. Definitely recommend it," one reviewer wrote.

It costs a little over $20 and has more than 700 positive verified customer reviews. I figured it could up my hair game a little bit.

Lyn Mettler

I can use the hair dryer to curl my hair

There were a couple of features that caught my eye: infrared heat technology for shine and softness, and tourmaline ionic technology for reduced frizz and increased shine. These are all things my poor hair could use!

In addition to the hair dryer itself, it also comes with a concentrator and diffuser attachment.

Lyn Mettler

The concentrator focuses the air on one section of hair, allowing me to use my dryer a bit like a curling iron. I simply apply direct heat to my hair when wrapped around my brush for a light curl.

This dryer’s concentrator was easy to snap on and off and was not overly hot to the touch after using it on high.

It boasts a few different settings

Lyn Mettler

The hair dryer features settings for warm and hot, as well as low and high. I like to use the high/warm combination to dry the majority of my hair and then use low/hot when curling it on the round metal brush.

There’s also a “cool shot” feature, which you can use after heating the hair on the brush to help “set” the curl. These features all worked well for me.

It dries hair quickly

It also dried my hair quickly, which as a busy mom and entrepreneur, is always appreciated. Plus, it's lightweight and not very loud.

Lyn Mettler

It adds shine to my hair

What about shine and frizziness? Believe it or not, I could see a measurable difference in how my hair looked and felt. After using this dryer, my hair was more straight, soft and shiny. It looked quite a bit less out of control.

I’ll take it!

This article was originally published on Aug. 24, 2018.

