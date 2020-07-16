This $22 frizz-taming blow dryer with rave reviews is back in stock

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We all love some features about ourselves, but my hair doesn't top my personal list of favorite features. My hair is neither thick and shiny, nor cute and curly, but rather thin and slightly frizzy. It doesn't curl or hang all the way straight.

Plus, I have two school-age boys and run multiple businesses. I don’t spend a lot of time on my hair.

Since having kids, I've simply styled my hair with a hair dryer and wide, round metal brush. It’s simple, quick and does a decent job.

I typically get whatever hair dryer looks moderately priced at the drugstore, but I recently decided to see what folks on Amazon were buying. One of the bestselling hair dryers on Amazon at the moment is the Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer. It was out of stock on Amazon last week, but now it's now back at the same low price.