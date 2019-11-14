Watch these dedicated caregivers get a well-deserved Ambush Makeover

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

With the Rockefeller Christmas tree standing tall and the plaza flags glimmering with silver and gold, it's certainly starting to feel like the holidays. Though lots of people are focused on Thanksgiving and family gatherings this time of year, November is also a time to celebrate generosity and caregiving.

In the spirit of giving back, TODAY worked with the Alzheimer's Association to honor two selfless ladies with Ambush Makeovers. Each woman dedicated her life to caring for loved ones and now Jill Martin and Louis Licari want to care for them.

Read on to see how Martin and Licari styled these deserving women and see how you can re-create the looks for the holiday season.

Susan

Susan's story began six years ago when her husband contracted a fatal infection that led to his death four years later. They were married for 25 years and his death turned her life upside down.

Shortly after, her father suffered a stroke and she has cared for him since. Though the job is tough, she's extremely grateful that her 90-year-old father is able to stay in his home and by her side.

Susan's day-to-day requires a lot of patience, strength and compassion — qualities she never thought she had — but she soon discovered that she was able to fill the role seamlessly.

Long-Sleeve Floral Dress

Tahari Velvet Burnout Shift Dress

Slip into this adorable dress all season long. If it's a bit chilly out, the dress will look good with a pair of sheer tights.

Floral Print Fit Flare Midi Dress

You can get this dress for under $20 and it's ideal for everything from a Friendsgiving dinner to a long day in the office.

Snakeskin Booties

Skinny-Heel Ankle Boot

You're sure to turn heads with this beautiful ankle bootie from Banana Republic. It might look like it's made for the catwalk, but we love it for a casual day of shopping.

Burgundy Stiletto Bootie

These affordable booties are currently 29% off and will have you feeling like the star of the show. The natural snakeskin look is one that will last year round.

Darlene

Darlene's husband Patrick started to have cognitive issues a few years back, and since the issues started to arise, Darlene's life and the life of her daughter Megan have been forever changed.

With further testing, it was apparent that her husband had a diagnosis called frontotemporal lobe dementia meaning that his personality, behavior and language skills were compromised. The news was devastating and she spent a long period of time hiding and trying to cope with what would become her "new life."

Even though she deals with the struggle of day-to-day life, she finds that she's learning to face her challenges bravely. Patrick joined her in the studio and felt that his incredible wife truly deserved the gift of a makeover.

Moto Jacket

Essential Moto Jacket

A good moto jacket is a closet essential and Martin thought this one from White House Black Market would look great on Darlene. Made with a knit material, it has a slight stretch and will allow optimal movement for dancing at holiday parties.

Black Moto Jacket

Finding a jacket for under $50 can be tough but we found this stylish one that we couldn't ignore. If black isn't your thing, it comes in 16 total colors ranging from burnt orange to a camel tone.

Animal Print Top

Talbots Animal Print Top

This long sleeve top has a high neckline and hits around the hip area. The silhouette makes it perfect for layering under a faux-fur vest or a light jacket.

Printed Tissue Turtleneck Top

Animal print is here to stay so grab your winter essentials before they fly off the shelves! This top will also help during the colder months thanks to the turtleneck style.

Black Ankle Pant

Spanx Perfect Black Ankle Pant

These stretchy pants secured a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2019 and we know why. They are ultra soft and comfortable — plus they look cute too!

Super Stretch Skinny Pant

You can find these skinny pants for under $27 on Amazon. They have over 2,000 ratings and buyers love how the waist doesn't dig into your skin throughout the day.

Snakeskin Booties

Skinny-Heel Ankle Boot

Available in a snakeskin pattern, a burgundy suede or a white leather upper, these skinny-heel boots are basically begging for attention. Wear them in the office or to a holiday get together with friends.

Pointed Toe Ankle Booties

This pair of booties from Macy's is currently 40% off — but act quick because this limited time sale won't last long. They come in black, leopard and snakeskin.

Looking for Susan's other dress option? Find it below.

Leopard Dress

Print Midi Shirt Dress

Loving the leopard trend? Then you'll love this stunning midi dress. It has a button front, puffed sleeves and a belted waist for a form-fitting look.

Animal-Print Maxi Dress

Look stylish while staying comfortable in this maxi dress from Macy's. We think it pairs well with a solid bootie or a low heel that won't distract from the intricate pattern.

