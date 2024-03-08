Since we shop for a living, there’s nothing that gets our blood flowing quite like a good sale. Whether it's a product we've been eyeing for months now or we're just browsing off the clock, finding something for a fraction of the price is a real rush.

Luckily for you (and us!), Ulta's Semi-Annual Beauty Event is now live through March 28 with new deals dropping every day. During this sale you’ll be able to score 50% off daily beauty steals, hair care must-haves for under $20 and more newness to have your vanity stocked up.

Some of our favorite brands like Tula, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tarte and more are included in today's beauty deals so keep reading to shop now. But hurry! These daily beauty steals are only good for 24 hours with new products taking their place tomorrow. Happy deal hunting!

Today's Ulta deals | More Ulta deals | How we chose

Today's Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event deals

This bestselling cleanser has three different formulas — mild, extra mild and oily (and all three are on sale!) — so you can choose which to grab based on your specific skin needs.

Getting your brows on point has never been easier than with this 3-in-1 pencil straight that defines, fills and details brows. Designed by the brow master herself, Anastasia Soare, this product is a must-have.

This bestselling and top-rated (it has more than 5,000 five-star reviews) mascara from Tarte contains not only jojoba, but also carnauba wax for smooth application and lengthening, according to the brand.

It's safe to say that customers are obsessed with this cleanser from Peach & Lily. One reviewer wrote, "With P&L’s calming cleanser, my face was significantly less red after the first wash and the acne was gone within a couple days. It keeps my rosacea way calmer than anything else ever has."

No skin care routine is complete without a brightening and hydrating vitamin C serum. Formulated with the C-rich amla berry, the brand claims this ingredient contains 20 times more vitamin C than an orange and is clinically proven to boost brightness, even out skin tone, and reduce the appearance of dark spots.

Say hello to good hair days with this 4-in-1 styling prep spray from the customer-loved brand IGK. With it's 24-hour frizz-fighting control and 450-degree heat protection, protecting your hair has never been easier or more affordable.

Especially during the colder months, hair can become dull and dry and in desperate need of an extra boost. Enter this five minute mask from Redken! The biotin, niacinamide and castor oil in this product will give your hair that much-needed help, says the brand.

There's no better feeling than hitting the hay to get your well-deserved beauty sleep knowing your skin is also getting the special treatment it deserves. With over 20,000 five-star reviews, this super serum that reduces the look of multiple signs of aging, might just be the best deal we've seen in a while.

Many editors on our team are obsessed with TULA products, and this moisturizer is no exception. It has a light and airy feel because of the whipped texture, but don’t be fooled — it’s packed full of skin-nourishing ingredients to soothe and hydrate.

More Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Event deals

Yes, you're seeing that right, this loofah is under $2! Whether you opt for a relaxing bath or a steaming shower, this loofah will help exfoliate your skin and say goodbye to those impurities.

Thanks to the trending mob wife aesthetic, dark eyeliner is fully back in style. Available in 18 shades ranging from deep black to vibrant purple, this eyeliner will help your wildest makeup dreams come to life.

You might have seen these Bioré pore strips on TikTok, so we couldn't help but include them since they're also on sale right now. Coming in a 14 or 24-count pack, you can kiss your blackheads goodbye.

Chances are it's been a while since you've replaced your makeup brushes (no judgement!), and there's no time like the present. For just $15, score this bundle that includes a medium powder brush, a buffing foundation brush, a large shadow brush and a precision crease brush all in a sleek travel case.

Stretch marks are a natural part of life but there are products out there to help their appearance and this highly-rated one is 30% off right now. One reviewer raved, "I was skeptical so I bought the trial size but by day 3, they lightened significantly! You can barely see them now. I am so pleased and would highly recommend this to anyone with stretch marks!"

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products and sales out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers.