Cooler weather is just weeks away (presumably), and we want to be prepared with the right makeup, hair and skin care products to properly handle the change in temperatures. That means upping our hydration and incorporating neutral colors into our looks.

Luckily, Ulta has us covered with its Fall Haul sale on must-have beauty products. It's chock-full of fabulous prices on products from leading brands like ColourPop and Olaplex.

Hurry up to snag your deals. This sale is only valid until September 30.

Our Ulta picks

Under-eye skin is sensitive, so it's important to take proper care of that area as the weather gets harsh. That's why we like a hydrating eye patch. This pick from I Dew Care is a perfect (and affordable!) option for you to use before makeup application or to just to give yourself some love.

The I Dew Care eye patches come with five pairs — all for under $11 — and contain hyaluronic acid and caffeine for hydration.

If you are just diving into the brow world, the NYX brow gel is a great place to start. This viral TikTok pick is a great option for an affordable (and foolproof) way to achieve fuller, lifted brows. This gel comes in four colors and a clear gel option. And if you are looking to stock up, NYX is offering a "buy two get one free" deal.

What says "fall refresh" better than a new hairstyle? This tool will take you far, but keep in mind it's meant for styling dry hair. It's made with soft silicone bristles that will gently grip your brushed hair to create a curl worth talking about.

The fall months are when our skin begins to dry out, so protecting our skin barrier is a must. CeraVe is a staple brand developed by dermatologists who rave about the brand's ingredients and accessibility. This product is safe for sensitive skin because it's made with a gentle, non-irritating formula and promises 24-hour hydration.

The Hydro Boost Water Gel is a product that's been on the market for years and always is a go-to. It's the perfect option to quench your skin's thirst, and the brand promises this oil-free formula will keep your pores clog-free.

This is a deal that you won't want to miss. Score 20 makeup remover singles for just under $8! These wipes are perfect for taking on vacation or leaving in your bag.

Looking for your new fall lip color? We've got you covered. According to the brand, Lippie Stix come with a one-swipe intensity so you'll be out the door before you know it. This product was formulated with ingredients to lock in moisture: mango seed butter, avocado butter, shea butter and vitamin E. And if you are looking to try out more than one shade, Ulta is offering a buy one get one 50% off during the sale.

ColourPop knows how to pack a punch with its Super Shock shadows. Available in 25 colors, this shadow comes in a cream-to-powder formula for an easy application and wear-time that will take you throughout your day.

When we saw this expert-approved brand included in the Ulta sale we couldn't "add to cart" fast enough. Olaplex promises highly-moisturized hair with the use of this shampoo. This product has patented bond building technology that rebuilds broken and weakened hair to give you healthier, frizz-free results.

One Shop TODAY Editor has been using this brand from the start and feels like their hair has never been stronger. You can score 10% off on this shampoo using the code FALL23 at checkout.

Real Techniques is an amazing brand for high quality brushes at an affordable price. This set for just under $14 comes with three brushes that can be used for contouring, blush and powder, and a fluffy eyeshadow brush and beauty sponge.