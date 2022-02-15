Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Even if you haven't heard the term "twee fashion" before, chances are you're familiar with the style.

The twee aesthetic, which is currently taking off on TikTok, has roots in '60s and '70s fashion, but had its main moment back in the mid-2000s to the 2010s. It's often associated with retro fashions and bright colors, and has been described as "kitschy" and "quirky." One TikTok user described it as "an offshoot of hipster, indie kind of style," that was heavily influenced by music and film.

So why is TikTok suddenly so obsessed with twee again? Here's what you need to know about the style and its return to fashion.

What is twee fashion?

The term twee, as defined by Miriam-Webster, means "affectedly or excessively dainty, delicate, cute, or quaint." Pieces like mini skirts, dresses, Peter Pan collars, bright tights, Mary Jane shoes, loafers, ballet flats and cardigans are all at the foundation of the style, Dina Scherer, wardrobe stylist and owner of Modnitsa Styling in New York City told Shop TODAY.

"Everything is sort of feminine, it's colorful and a little retro, a little nostalgic," she told us. Pieces feature '60s and '70s-inspired silhouettes and while color is a staple of the look, Scherer added that the hues tend to be more muted, like olives and mustards.

As with most fashion trends, twee's revival in fashion is likely thanks to its growing popularity on TikTok (the #twee tag currently has more than 85 million views), but Scherer added that it also has to do with the increased interest in secondhand shopping and thrifting.

While the style might not be for everyone, you don't have to go full-on twee to try the trend. "If you're someone who only gravitates towards neutrals and has a very classic, clean style, adopting that trend, I would say would be best in like small amounts from the perspective of detail," Scherer said. "So maybe finding one element that you like, whether it's the shoes, the colors, the details, the belting and then incorporating that into your look."

Here, Scherer shared some picks that you can try to incorporate twee style into your own wardrobe, and we found some additional options that fit the trend as well.

Twee fashion essentials to try

This pick from Scherer is perfect for casual outings or days spent at the office. The lace Peter Pan collar adds a unique touch that makes it feel like step above your average sweater.

Scherer also likes this mini dress, which features a crewneck design and short puffed sleeves. If you really want to go all-in on the trend, try wearing this dress with tights and a pair of chunky loafers.

You'll look so cute in this cardigan, which came recommended by Scherer. The collar is removable, so you can wear it with or without to switch up your look.

Looking for a more affordable cardigan? We found this $25 option from Target. The sweater is available in a range of muted colors that feel right in line with the trend, including an olive green and burnt orange.

With its light color, oversized collar and tie at the front, this blouse feels like the ultimate embodiment of the twee trend. Layer it under a cardigan or pair it with your favorite jeans to complete the look.

Sweater season isn't over yet! And this pointelle-knit option is lightweight, so it's a great choice to carry you from winter to spring.

We imagine that this chic miniskirt would pair perfectly with the above blouse or any other collared sweater in your wardrobe. It's currently nearly 50% off on the Mango site, so you can get it for just $26 right now.

One reviewer described this skirt as "classic, timeless and one-of-a-kind." And it really does feel like a unique and stylish choice, thanks to its quilted pattern and buttoned details. "The color is fantastic," the reviewer added. "I got the warm coffee color and it matches with literally everything: dress shirts, sweaters, tees, turtlenecks."

Take flower power to the max with this sweet floral smock dress. It will have you feeling ready for warm spring days. Though, if you want to wear it now simply pair it with tights for added warmth.

Twee shoes and accessories

Bring a pop of color to any outfit with these "essential" tights from Urban Outfitters. Recommended by Scherer as one way to try the trend, the tights have a thick, opaque design, which the brand says makes them ideal for all-day wear.

Scherer also likes this belt, which can be thrown on over a flowy dress to help define your waist and create a more flattering fit.

Mary Jane shoes are another classic staple in twee fashion and this affordable pair combines style and comfort. The flats have padded insoles, which the brand says helps to stabilize your heel. They also come in wide and extra-wide styles to fit a range of foot sizes.

Love the collared look but hate the idea of having to wear a button-down under your sweater? This detachable collar is an easy fix! You can throw it on under a sweater, dress or blouse to take your look to the next level, without having to add an extra layer.

These patterned tights will add an unexpected eye-catching element to any outfit. The sheer tights have a high waistband, which the brand says provides a comfortable fit.

Chunky loafers have been trending for a while, and if you have yet to try out the style now is a great time to do so. These loafers have a thick lug sole to fit the trend. "They are fun, comfortable and stylish," one reviewer wrote. "I wear them a lot and they still look brand new!"

These bestselling ballet flats have more 24,000 five-star ratings. And One Shop TODAY writer said that they were "surprisingly comfortable," even with their thin soles. They're available in nearly 30 colors, including on-trend shades like red, periwinkle and green.

