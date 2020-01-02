This $6 lip scrub will get rid of flaky winter skin

To use the scrub, just scoop some out and massage it on your lips for a few seconds. You can then either rinse it off or lick off the excess. Either way, this stuff works immediately.

This is the best scrub I've tried in terms of hydration and exfoliating. The sugar crystals are certainly exfoliating, but the shea butter base gives it a creamy, bouncy texture that makes it gentle enough for the delicate skin on my lips. Unlike other lip scrubs I've tried, the skin on my lips now feels refreshed and smooth, not rough and irritated.

Better yet, the scrub also has peppermint oil in it for a sweet scent that's reminiscent of a Thin Mint cookie!

For just $6, this scrub is a pretty great value, especially because I typically scrub every two days. At that rate, the small tub lasts me for about three months.

Of course, I follow up my lip exfoliation with a lip balm — my current affordable favorite is the Palmer's Cocoa Butter Swivel Stick — and my lips have never felt better.

Pair it with one of these dermatologist-approved lip balms and you'll say goodbye to dry, flaky lips in no time!

