This $6 lip scrub will get rid of flaky winter skin

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If there's one beauty product I can't resist, it's lip balm.
From high-end ones at Sephora to affordable drugstore staples, I feel like I've tried them all. However, I simply can't avoid flaky, chapped lips when winter rolls around — no matter how many lip scrubs and moisturizing products I've tried.
Last winter, I finally decided it was time to incorporate a lip scrub into my routine, but finding one that's effective and affordable was a bit of a challenge. I can justify spending a little more on a lip balm, but I just can't bring myself to spend top dollar for a scrub I'll immediately wash off.
Thankfully, I came across the Tree Hut Sugar Lips Lip Scrub for only $5.99 while window shopping on Amazon — and I'm so glad I added it to my cart.
Tree Hut Sugar Lips Lip Scrub
Stuff We Love
To use the scrub, just scoop some out and massage it on your lips for a few seconds. You can then either rinse it off or lick off the excess. Either way, this stuff works immediately.
This is the best scrub I've tried in terms of hydration and exfoliating. The sugar crystals are certainly exfoliating, but the shea butter base gives it a creamy, bouncy texture that makes it gentle enough for the delicate skin on my lips. Unlike other lip scrubs I've tried, the skin on my lips now feels refreshed and smooth, not rough and irritated.
Better yet, the scrub also has peppermint oil in it for a sweet scent that's reminiscent of a Thin Mint cookie!
For just $6, this scrub is a pretty great value, especially because I typically scrub every two days. At that rate, the small tub lasts me for about three months.
Of course, I follow up my lip exfoliation with a lip balm — my current affordable favorite is the Palmer's Cocoa Butter Swivel Stick — and my lips have never felt better.
Pair it with one of these dermatologist-approved lip balms and you'll say goodbye to dry, flaky lips in no time!
For more stories like this, check out:
- This long-wear lipstick has been my go-to for 5 years — and it's only $5
- The 28 bestselling and top-rated products of 2019
- The best drugstore lip balms celebrity makeup artists love
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.