The Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick is made with shea butter, aloe and vitamin E that moisturizes your lips while you wear it. It goes on smoothly and dries after just a few minutes for a nice matte finish. Unlike other long-lasting lipsticks and stains, this lipstick never smudges or flakes.

The ColorStay Lipstick comes in 20 different shades, meaning you can easily find the perfect shade for every occasion. If you're looking for a subtle tint you might want to opt for the light, "Private Viewing" shade. For a night out on the town, the "backstage" tone might be a choice worth checking out.

My go-to shade is a bright red called "Couture." I slap it on in the morning and it stays on all day — even through lunch.

"I don't experience any smudging or drying -- and it stays in one place!" Kathleen Thieme

You don't have to rely solely on my word because the product currently has over 800 reviews on Amazon with a rating of 4.1-stars out of 5.

“I love the ColorStay products because the color lasts for hours. They are inexpensive, long-wear and high quality products,” one shopper wrote about the staying power of the product.

Others claimed that it didn't budge even through a full day of eating, “It survived me eating and drinking at my church picnic, doesn't kiss off, and goes on like a normal stick rather than like a liquid. If I could give it 6 stars, I would!” reads another.

Though everyone has their preference of lip care — whether it be a balm, a matte-look, a shiny gloss or a striking stain — this one has certainly stood out in my book. In addition to being a high-quality find, I can get it for under $8.

For more of our favorite items, check out these articles:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!