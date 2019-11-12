The peacoat features a classic double-breasted design accented with tortoiseshell buttons, button-tab cuffs and a high-neck collar. Made from a wool-polyester blend, this Thread and Supply coat is perfect for layering to keep you both warm and fashionable during these cold winter months.

Available in sizes ranging from XS to XL, the coat comes in three colors that will go perfectly with any outfit: black, camel and olive. With over 1,000 rave reviews, this coat is a customer favorite.

“This coat is soooo cute!” one shopper said. “It is so well made, looks and feels way more expensive than it is! A Fall staple piece and I’m so happy with my purchase!”

“Fit well and true to size,” another customer wrote. “Sleeves actually long enough to break just past my wrist. A really nice mid-weight jacket, especially for the price point.”

This coat is only one of the thousands of great items currently on sale from Nordstrom.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Here are some other great deals from Nordstrom's fall sale:

Made from a cotton-blend with a touch of cashmere, this sweater is meant to keep you cozy and comfortable all winter long. The loose-fitting turtleneck sweater is available in six different colors.

Available in black, burgundy and faux-snake skin, these leather boots feature a chunky heel that's both fashionable and functional. With a rubber sole and a moderate heel, these booties should be comfortable enough to wear all day.

These legging-like pants are the perfect combination of sophisticated and comfortable. With a tummy-control waistband, these Ab-Solution pants are designed to flatter the figure.

This cozy high-pile fleece features a spread collar, front snap closures and pockets. Designed to be oversized, this fleece will keep you warm all season long.

These Madewell skinny jeans feature denim created with the "latest stretch technology" to keep you confident and comfortable all day long. Also available in plus sizes, these jeans are a staple item for any wardrobe.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!