If you've seen TODAY's Ambush Makeovers, you know that Jill Martin has a knack for finding outfits that are both on-trend yet classically stylish in equal measure.

One of the staples in the Ambush Makeover closet are jeans from NYDJ, and Martin has dressed them in up in many impressive ways. From chic blazers to casual tops, these versatile jeans go with basically everything and have a wide range of sizes for all body types.

If you've been looking for that perfect pair of jeans to take you into the fall, several NYDJ styles have been majorly discounted at Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom for Labor Day weekend.

These Marilyn High Waist Straight Jeans were recently featured in a May segment of Ambush Makeover, when Martin paired them with a sleek white blazer and beige pumps. Nordstrom has them on sale for $72.90, while Bloomingdale's is offering 15% off one pair of jeans or 25% off of two pairs. The jeans are especially popular for their "lift tuck technology," which is meant to create a slimming effect.

If that wasn't convincing enough, Oprah Winfrey is also a huge fan of the brand.

"NYDJ fits my curves perfectly,” she said in an interview with InSytle. “These jeans make me look and feel one size smaller."

The Marilyn style also comes in a classic shade of blue, which is currently a bestseller at Bloomingdale's.

If you're looking for some affordable pieces to pair with these TODAY-approved jeans, check out these other Labor Day deals that will help upgrade your fall wardrobe.