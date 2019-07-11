At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The weekend's almost here and what better way to celebrate than with a fabulous Ambush Makeover!

TODAY contributor Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari picked two women out of the crowd for celeb-inspired makeovers that would make the paparazzi do a double take.

Read on to get the glam looks yourself!

Stephanie Bohannon

Stephanie Bohannon stopped by the TODAY plaza on a trip with her family to celebrate her anniversary with her husband John.

Diamond Denim Print Twist Hem Top, $89, Clara Sun Woo

Tie-dye is a pattern that's going strong this summer. Martin gave the trend a sophisticated twist with this monochromatic tie-dye shirt from Clara Sunwoo.

Marilyn High Waist Straight Jeans, $73 (normally $109), Nordstrom

These everyday jeans are designed with "lift-tuck" technology to be flattering for every figure.

Lilly Pulitzer Maritime Necklace, $68, Lilly Pulitzer

This pendant tassel necklace adds a bit of sparkle to the outfit without being too overwhelming. It'd also be perfect paired with a simple white T-shirt.

Amma Wedge Denim Sandals, $138, Ann Taylor

And to top it all off, Martin added this versatile pair of wedges. We love that they include a padded footbed for extra comfort.

Vicki Wineinger

Vicki Wineinger was also in New York to celebrate her anniversary with her husband Dan!

I.N.C. Leopard Button-Up Shirt

Leopard is also a huge trend this summer (especially leopard midi skirts!), so Martin wanted to embrace the bold pattern with an even bolder silhouette! This flowy top has cutouts on each sleeve, so you'll stay breezy even on hot summer nights.

Signature Straight Leg Pants

Martin paired the fun top with a practical pair of pants. These trousers are wrinkle-resistant and come in a jersey-like fabric, so they're the ultimate pair of travel pants.

Patent Saffiano Leather Slides

If you're looking for the perfect sandal, look no further. With a low, stacked heel and sophisticated strap detail, these shoes can be worn with almost any outfit.

Raffia Fringe Disk Earrings

To complete the look, Martin added a pair of statement earrings. These raffia discs are embellished with shimmering stones for a look that's both effortless and glam at the same time.

