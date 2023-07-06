Beat the heat: 10 Target frozen treats for summer entertaining, starting at $4

Summer calls for cookouts and other outdoor get-togethers where delicious foods and seasonal snacks are exchanged amongst smiling faces — and, often, under serious heat. Some of the hottest days in history have graced us recently, and though we try, it's difficult to beat the heat and celebrate. Thankfully, there are sweet and sensational remedies that can cool us down while lifting spirits high.

Here at Shop TODAY, we too feel the need for something sweet after a meal. Some call it a craving, some call it closure, but in this weather, let's just call it an essential. Picture this: on a sunny day, a cooler full of frozen delights has been offered to you, ready for unwrapping. You take your pick and feel a coolness rise within you. Who knew hot and cold could exist in harmony this way? Whoever is responsible for providing these desserts is nothing but a hero in your eyes, and you can only hope to one day return the favor.

We turned to Target and found 10 frozen treats that will knock out the competition in terms of price, and elevate your status as a summer host. With a bevy of desserts ranging from the classic ice cream sandwich to refreshing fruit pops to a tropical fruit blend that everyone will love, the retailer's Good & Gather and Favorite Day brands can help make any summer spread that much more delicious.

Target frozen treats

No super fruit loves summer more than the pomegranate, and no fruit pairs better with a berry blend. Enjoy the taste of real fruit (no artificial flavors, according to the brand) at an affordable price point with these Good & Gather frozen pops.

There's nothing like an ice cream sandwich on a sunny day (or any day, for that matter). And there's no need to wait for the ice cream truck: Keep these classic and creamy treats stocked in your freezer for pool parties and summer movie nights.

It's only natural that lemonade and ice find their way onto our grocery lists this summer, that is if you wish to cool down in bliss. These classic pops (which come in a box of eight) are the way to go, and everyone else seems to think so, too. One happy customer commented, "I have no idea how Target will keep these on the shelves for the summer — they are delicious! Very refreshing and sweet without being overly sweet."

Popular for its health benefits and flavor, dragon fruit has become a vivid presence in cold drinks all over America. These frozen dragon fruit chunks are perfect as an addition to any smoothie or simply as a healthy snack. Depending on the season, a single dragon fruit can cost a pretty penny, and that adds up when you learn that almost half of the fruit is inedible. You really get the bang for your buck with these frozen treats.

One simply must indulge when a dessert like this is presented to them. Critics (verified purchasers) are raving about the balance of flavors found in this ice cream, and they are pleasantly surprised that the graham cracker swirl retains its crunch. We can't imagine this lasting very long in your freezer, so you'll be thrilled to know that when you inevitably need a replacement, it can delivered right to your doorstep.

Strawberry season lasts for about three weeks, and by the time you read this you may have already missed it. That's okay though, because you can reach for these fruit bars for that refreshing strawberry taste. Not to mention that each bar is only 60 calories with no artificial flavoring or high fructose corn syrup, according to the brand.

With this frozen fruit blend, vitamin C has never tasted so good. Welcome the sun on your private island full of sliced strawberries, pineapple and mango chunks. Blend into smoothies or thaw for a healthy snack.

In this dessert bar, there is "non-dairy bliss in every bite," according to the brand. This treat is oat-based and a perfect pick-me-up at any time. Though some may refer to this selection as an 'alternative,' we think it stands out on its own for its salty, sweet, crunchy goodness.

For less than $5, you can grab this box of six fruit bars and enjoy the authentic taste of real mango. Perfect for pool breaks and cookouts, these fruit bars are as sweet as they are satisfying. Pro tip: Sprinkle some Tajín and lime on your mango bar for a combo worthy of a chef's kiss

Don't worry — you can keep your hand in this cookie jar (or rather, this resealable bag designed for optimal taste). These frozen bites are ready to eat and the possibilities are endless. Sprinkle on a cake, nibble after dinner, mix into a shake or serve as part of a DIY sundae spread — just don't put your oven mitts on, there is absolutely no need.