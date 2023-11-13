These TikTok-famous tanning drops are 50% off for TODAY readers — plus, more exclusive deals

With cozy weekends and holiday festivities on the horizon, here at Shop TODAY we couldn’t be more excited about the change of seasons. But with bathing suits out and heated blankets in, there is one thing we’re already missing from summer: a warm, sun-kissed glow. That's one reason why we're excited about at-home tanning this season.

While self-tanning products have been popular since the ‘60s, in recent years they’ve gotten a well-deserved upgrade. Popularized in large part by Isle of Paradise — the viral self-tanning brand that has achieved 1.3 million views on TikTok (and counting) — more and more beauty mavens are incorporating self-tanning into their regular routines. With innovative products like tanning drops, it's easier than ever to revive your summer look.

Whether you've been looking to hop on this trend for a while or are aiming to achieve some added color for an upcoming event, TODAY readers are in luck! Future Beauty Labs brands Isle of Paradise, Tan-Luxe and Tanologist all have major Black Friday sales planned, and we’ve scored you exclusive early access to the deals. Our exclusive codes will save you up to 50% on buzzy products such as tanning waters, drops and serums as well as more traditional self-tanning products like lotion and mousse. Plus, they make great stocking stuffers.

Check out our picks from all three brands below for everything you'll need to achieve an effortless at-home tan without breaking the bank. (And for more deals, download our new Shop TODAY Savings browser extension!)

Isle of Paradise deals | Tan-Luxe deals | Tanologist deals

Isle of Paradise exclusive tanning deals

Isle of Paradise is quickly becoming the go-to brand for at-home tanning. If you’ve had your eye on their products but are still holding out, this is your sign to add to cart. Use code TODAY and save 50% off full-priced items across the site (excluding bundles and applicator mitts) through Nov. 19.

These body drops are Isle of Paradise’s hero product. Customizable by nature, you can choose just how deep you want your tan to be by adding more or fewer drops to your everyday moisturizer. Plus, they have firming and brightening benefits, according to the brand.

More self-tanning body drop shades:

Isle of Paradise Light Self-Tanning Body Drops, $19.00 (was $38.00)

Isle of Paradise Dark Self-Tanning Body Drops, $19.00 (was $38.00)

If you’ve been seeking a “my skin but better” glow, look no further. Isle of Paradise recommends adding at least four (and up to 12) drops to your moisturizer for best results.

More self-tanning face drop shades:

When it comes to at-home tanning, skin prep can be as important as color application. Isle of Paradise’s new body care products are designed to keep your skin firm, clear and hydrated, according to the brand.

More from the Confidently Clear range:

While mousse has long been favored among self-tan evangelists, Isle of Paradise’s clear formula is a game changer! It's transparent, so no color will transfer to your clothes or sheets, the brand says.

More tanning mousse shades:

In an oil and water face mist, Isle of Paradise combines a gradual tanning effect with hero skin care ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. With a brightening and plumping effect, this skin-care-meets-tanning product is great for girls on the go.

If you've ever been scarred by a too-orange tan, this no-commitment option is a great way to ease yourself back into the world of faux color. Disco Tan lasts up to 24 hours and painlessly washes off with warm water.

Tan-Luxe exclusive tanning deals

Tan-Luxe is favored by celebrities and everyday beauty obsessives alike. While the brand usually comes at a higher price point, from now through Nov. 19 TODAY readers can use code TODAY to get 50% off full-priced items across the site (excluding bundles and minis).

The Water has sparked a ton of fans on TikTok. It's especially popular for those who like to get a body tan while keeping their faces out of the sun. Plus, it's scent-free and won't clog your pores, according to the brand.

Much like the Isle of Paradise version, these drops let you customize the depth of your tan. Not only do they offer a skin-friendly formula but the chic packaging will look great in your medicine cabinet.

The Butter is a total treat for your skin. With hydrating and illuminating benefits, it has a thick and rich feel while delivering a gradual glow, according to the brand.

A combination of skin care and makeup, Super Gloss works quickly and easily to give you a glazed finish. Use it under your foundation as a primer, or apply it to the high points of your face as a highlighter.

If you've never experienced a botched self-tan application, consider yourself lucky. If you have, you never have to worry again. This treatment is formulated to gently exfoliate the skin and break down remnants of self-tan, taking care of your faux-tan blunders.

These drops are a favorite at Shop TODAY. "I mix four drops with my moisturizer for a subtle tan," says Senior Partnerships Editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. "I find that I wear less makeup when I use the drops because they give my skin a natural-looking glow."

Tan-Luxe's innovative Sleep Oil combines the nourishing benefits of a rich face oil with gradual self-tanner. Clear and fast-absorbing, you're sure to have sun-kissed skin by morning.

Tanologist tanning deals

Whether you’re a seasoned self-tanner or new to the popular beauty regimen, Tanologist offers high-quality tanning products at a great price point. Until Nov. 19, Tanologist is letting TODAY readers tap into its Black Friday deals early. Use code TODAY to get 30% off full-priced items across the site (excluding bundles and applicator mitts).

Tanologist’s Daily Glow range delivers gradual glow in a skin care solution. Whether you’re seeking hydrating, brightening or firming benefits, continued use of Daily Glow will deliver a natural-looking tan that can be customized with frequency of application, according to the brand.

More Daily Glow Products:

This makeup-meets-skin-care product will give you that much-wanted glow for all of your upcoming holiday parties. If you're looking for a unique stocking stuffer, add this serum to your list.

Designed to be filled with Tanologist's Self Tan Water or Self Tan Water Refills, this refillable and reusable mister will help you achieve an even, streak-free application.