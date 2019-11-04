At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
We've all been there — staring at a pile of clean clothes that you're a little too lazy to fold. While there are plenty of storage options available to keep your closet neat and organized, Twitter users are currently in awe of a certain shirt folding board that's going viral.
Comedian and YouTuber Christian Hull tweeted about his latest purchase on Saturday and the video has racked up over 7 million views so far.
"I have never been more entertained in my life with the most boring and mundane tasks of folding T-shirts," Hull says at the start of the video before giving a demonstration of the product and calling it "the most fun I've ever had."
According to Hull's video, you simply line up the shirt with the top of the board, fold over the overlap at the bottom and then turn over the flaps ("BOOSH!" sound effects optional) until you have a perfectly folded shirt!
While we haven't tracked down the exact board Hull uses in the video, this option from BoxLegend is similar and is currently the highest rated folding board on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews.
BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board
We haven't tried the board ourselves, but Amazon reviewers seem to love this one as much as Hull loves his.
"It's super easy to use and my clothes are perfectly folded every time," one reviewer wrote. "As weird as it sounds, I actually look forward to folding my laundry now. I wish I had purchased this sooner!"
Others say having neatly-folded clothes has even helped free up drawer and closet space.
"My dresser has never held as much as it does now and it is so neat and tidy," one reviewer raved. "I used to hang half of my clothes until I used the BoxLegend clothes folding board. Now I have a large surplus of hangers. Yay freed up closet space."
It looks like this board might be the secret to making that mountain of laundry a little less daunting.
