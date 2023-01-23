23 tech deals to score ahead of the big game — we found sales up to 61% off

Whether you're ready to root for your favorite team or just watch those hilarious commercials, there's something for everyone to enjoy during the big game. But, football fan or not, it's also a time for shoppers to save big on all the tech and devices you need to make your viewing experience a touchdown from kick-off to those final nail-biting seconds.

The annual sporting event might be weeks away, but retailers are already dropping discounts on game-day essentials — from TVs to projector screens to home theater accessories. We've already seen big deals like 50% off a tablet, headphones under $10 and huge savings on various TV models. We don't want you to fumble this savings opportunity, so we did some digging to find the best tech markdowns you can shop now. See below for our favorite finds.

Best Buy tech sales

You and your friends can listen to the game anywhere you go with the help of the portable speaker. According to the brand, it has 16 hours of battery life, is waterproof and features "extra bass" for enhanced sound (meaning, a better-sounding halftime show for you!)

Save $400 on this award-winning smart TV, designed to provide 4K vision and a more exciting watch, thanks to 100 percent color fidelity and color volume. And with Tone Mapping technology that analyzes "5,000 blocks across the screen" you'll be able to see every flag and jersey number with crystal clear clarity.

You can't have a watching party without a good TV to watch the big game on. Samsung has you covered with a 4K Crystal Display picture, and Best Buy is coming in clutch with a $400 discount. This smart model will also connect with your Alexa, Google Assistant or Airplay for more viewing options.

When it's a close game, the suspense can really get your heart racing. For those who need to keep track, this Fitbit Sense smartwatch can track your rhythm and take an ECG assessment with the touch of a button.

When it comes to travel headphones that can get the job done, nearly 10,000 shoppers rated this Sony pair a perfect five stars. They're made with acoustic bass booster technology for optimal sound and foam ear cushions for optimal comfort. The best part has to be the price — they're on sale for less than $10.

If you happen to be traveling on game day, a laptop might be your only viewing option. Don't fret — this Lenovo Ideapad is on sale for just $350 (that's $150 off the original price). This model includes a multitouch screen, LED backlights and a lightweight design.

Amazon tech sales

A new TV can be a pricey investment, but Amazon has the game-day deals you've been hoping for. Grab this 39-inch Insignia model for just $160 while these can't-miss tech deals last.

Whether you're rooting for your favorite team or singing along to the halftime show, you need a TV that offers stellar visuals and sound. This Insignia option covers all your bases, thanks to an AI processor, 4K upscaling and Dolby Atmos cinema surround sound.

It's not every day you see a No. 1 bestseller on sale! These wireless earbuds are a great score if you're on the hunt for reliable listening devices. According to the brand, this pair is waterproof, noise-cancelling and offers stereo sound.

Make sure you know exactly when the pizza delivery arrives with the help of this video doorbell. . This device (currently on sale for 40% off) offers two-way talk, motion detection, night vision and so much more.

Prefer to watch your team win on a smaller screen? This Fire Tablet will give you up to 12 hours of pre-game, game time and post-game viewing — plus, the HD display is said to be top-notch.

Want a more exciting way to watch the game? This projection screen offers 100 inches of display and is designed to capture high-resolution images. The included stand is made from rust-resistant materials for long-lasting use, indoors or out.

Walmart tech sales

What's better than an all-day football binge on a brand-new TV? How about on a TV that's on sale for just $88? This smart Roku model is capable of streaming over 500,000 movies and TV shows, but it also features a 60hz refresh rate that offers "smooth motion" while watching sporting events.

When it comes to Walmart, there's no discount too massive. The retailer just slashed the price of this LG Smart TV by over $1,000, which is a great deal considering what it comes with: An a7 Gen 5 AI Processor, 120Hz refresh rate (great for sports and action-forward entertainment) and NanoCell Color Technology.

A Roku Express is the perfect solution for watching the game on any TV. The device offers fast streaming and a clear HD picture. When you're not watching sports, you can move onto premium channels — over 300 options are available on The Roku Channel.

When viewing on a television isn't an option, this projector screen could be the next best thing for creating a fun and functional viewing experience. It comes with an installation kit for easier setup so you can watch from anywhere in your home. Plus, it's foldable and portable, according to the brand.

During the game, you deserve sound quality so good that it makes you think you're actually in the stadium. For the most immersive experience, consider this Top Vision soundbar, a Bluetooth-controlled speaker system with 50W output power and multiple equalizer modes.

Only interested in the game-day feast? We see you. So does Walmart. The retailer is taking $50 off this dual toaster oven and air fryer, an essential cooking appliance for making delicious apps and party food.

Target tech sales

Consider this tech deal a total touchdown. Right now, you can score this Smart Roku TV for 54% off, bringing the price down to just $370. It boasts a 4K Ultra HD display, remote voice control, dual-band WiFI and much more. This item isn't available for shipping, but you can still order it for pickup!

Another Smart TV option from Vizio, this one includes SmartCast for instant streaming, 1080p HD display and built-in Chromecast and Apple Airplay features.

Up to 40 hours of battery power, wireless functionality and "pure bass sound," what's more to want in a pair of headphones? This JBL pair is also foldable for easy portability and is on sale for $30.

Do you need a built-in woofer to watch the big game? Maybe not. But if you have it, that will make for one epic watch party. That's just one of the reasons why you should grab this Samsung Soundbar — currently going for under $100 at Target.

Make all your favorite game-day snacks in minutes while using this powerful air fryer. It's designed with an easy-grip handle, a digital touchscreen and Turbo-Cyclonic Power (in other words, you're in for some crispy and tasty food).