Style Me Over: A fashion expert makes over 3 TODAY guests — shop the looks here

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We've all had that dilemma where we just can't find anything to wear, or it feels like we're wearing the same thing each day. Luckily, this season gave us new reasons and ideas to restock our wardrobe with fun staples we never knew we needed to try.

As part of the "Style Me Over" series, Snap Inc. Global Head of Fashion and Beauty, Rajni Jacques stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and gave three lucky TODAY viewers a wardrobe boost. Whether you're tired of your current wardrobe or looking for something special, these looks transition perfectly through the season.

Keep reading to see all three looks Jacques has put together, from a combo suit to a flowy long-sleeved dress.

'Style Me Over' looks as seen on TODAY

Anna's look

Anna is starting a new job and a silk button up is a classic staple that you'll always want to keep in your closet. It can be dressed up or down, paired with your favorite jeans and more. According to the brand, this 100 percent silk blouse from Artizia comes in 10 different shades to choose from.

Jacques chose to pair the silk blouse with a tweed mini skirt. Show off your legs in this cotton-blend skirt, or you can pair it with your favorite tights as the seasons begin to change.

To pull the ensemble together, Jacques chose the matching tweed blazer to create a mod-inspired suit combo. She loves that you can mix and match all of these pieces to create new looks.

Jacques dressed up the look with a strappy heel sandal, which features a lace-up fastening that gives it an extra chic touch.

Carley's look

"We love a good jumpsuit! This one has such great details like the bow straps to add texture, close fit bodice, creates shape and the roomy wide legs," said Jacques. Coming in black or a yellow hue, it's made of cotton-blend and has an elastic waist for extra comfort.

Carley will be making a statement at her next party with this skinny metal belt. Featuring tiered, chain-link details, it adds a little flare to the whole outfit.

Jacques chose this gold platform heel to give the jumpsuit some extra personality. You'll add almost four inches to your height with these metallic sandals.

Doreen's look

"This dress has all the bells and whistles. Deep V-neck, flare sleeve, pleats, and a silhouette making waist seam. Perfect for a happy occasion," said Jacques.

Jacques chose this retro-inspired dress, which has a little flare, for an upcoming special occasion for Doreen. Featuring a modest back cut-out, this 100 percent polyester fabric gives off just enough shine for a sophisticated touch.

Jacques pulled this fun, elegant look together with a clear, heeled sandal. This versatile shoe easily slips on and gives you an almost three-inch height boost.