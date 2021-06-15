Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Want to appreciate the dads in your life? Well, it's easy with these splurge-worthy Father's Day gifts.

From comfortable sustainable sneakers to backyard essentials, there's plenty of Father's Day gift ideas guaranteed to make Dad feel loved on his big day. After all, when it comes to saying "thank you" to the guy who does it all, you want to know you've chosen a fantastic gift you can feel good about giving. And what's even better, many of them are currently on sale, so you can wow him for less.

If you're looking for last-minute must-haves to send some love Dad's way, look no further than this list of splurge-worthy gifts.

This new addition to the Corkcicle family holds 17 ounces of Dad's favorite beverage and has a flat design to make it easier to carry. And, like all Corkcicle products, the flask keeps beverages cold for hours and comes in two color options: green and black. Right now, you can get 20% off select gifts with code COOLDAD on the Corkcicle site.

On sale for more than 50% off this Father's Day, this movie projector is perfect for summer movies in the backyard or adding a slide presentation to that dad joke comedy routine he's been perfecting your whole life.

Combine many of Dad's loves into one gift with this flip-resistant propane grill, which floats in the water and won't rust over time. The grill also has three built-in cup holders, making it perfect for enjoying a beer on the water while grilling.

These stylish and durable sneakers are made using sustainable methods and are insanely comfortable. Cariuma's Oca Low style is available in a variety of colors that are sure to match any dad's style. Get $20 off your purchase by using code TODAY20 on the Cariuma site.

Get Dad ready for the Fourth of July with these American flags created by Allegiance Flag Supply and made in the U.S. from high-quality fabric that is fortified against unravelling and weather damage. This full flag setup from Allegiance comes with a flagpole, brackets and all other materials necessary for display. And right now, in addition to Allegiance Flag Supply's current Father's Day sale pricing, the site is offering TODAY readers an extra 10% off their purchase sitewide with code TODAY.

This award-winning bourbon whiskey is named after the founder's newborn daughter, making it an extra sweet Father's Day gift. Its flavor is amazingly smooth and is perfect for sipping neat or enjoying in a cocktail. From June 18-21, use code DADSDAY for 20% off your purchase on the Penelope Bourbon website. (Add a pair of these unique diamond-shaped tumbler glasses to really make it a perfect gift.)

Dads love gadgets that are Wi-Fi enabled and they're are all about checking on things like the air quality in their house. Gift dad with a new toy that performs handy tasks like purifying the air while connecting with Google Assistant and the Filtrete app to give him data about air quality any time. For the true last-minute gifters, starting June 20, Walmart will offer this Filtrete air purifier for 20% off and it is available for curbside pickup at your local store.

With this mini speaker, Dad can control music, ask about the weather and get news by just saying, "Hey, Google." A Google Nest Mini is the perfect way to get Dad connected with the world around him and may even teach him a thing or two about his smartphone.

Nothing says “I love you, Dad” like breakfast in bed. This year, treat him to a full New York City-style bagel brunch with this lineup from Zucker’s Bagels, including 11 different bagel flavors – both sweet and savory – to choose from. And right now, you can get 28 bagels for the price of 14! (Plus, it’s the go-to Father’s Day gift from Dan Levy to his dad.)

Help Dad build an outdoor oasis with these speakers from Polk Audio. The Atrium 5 speaker system is designed to blend into corners and walls, making them easy to disguise in any backyard setup. And, the speakers offer a wide range of sound dispersion, a powerful bass and the ability to cut through loud background noises.

If Dad isn’t already a robe lover, this spa-ready upgrade is sure to make him one. Made with super plush (and super absorbent) Turkish cotton, this knee-length robe will let him lounge around in luxury during lazy weekends – or lazy weekdays.

Dads may not always be able to get the alone time they need – but with these noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones, he can at least pretend. The comfy pair are Bluetooth ready – and can even be paired to two devices at ones – and has a 30 hour battery life on a full charge, plus five(!) built-in microphones to help make calls crystal clear.

A nice set of tumbler glasses are a must have for any dads' bar. This Old Fashioned pair is made with crystal and features hand-cut architectural lines inspired by the streets of Manhattan – so he can always be in that New York state of mind.

Whether he’s heading to the office – or just out for some errands – your dad deserves to always look his best, and this Commuter Shirt from Rhone will help him do that. But it’s not just your average button-up. This shirt (which the brand calls “the most comfortable dress shirt ever made”) is moisture wicking, has four-way stretch and wrinkle-release and is even machine washable. And you can get 25% off with code TODAYSHOW.

For the true cocktail enthusiast and showman, this captivating smoke box is visually stunning. Created by a world-champion bartender, the glass-and-walnut box comes with a handheld smoker and wood chips that allows Dad to impart a smoky taste to all of his favorite beverages (and doubles as a pretty cool party trick).

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!