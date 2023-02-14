Splurge or Save: 8 items that feel like luxury — starting at $7

If you like to shop as much as we do, you probably don't need a good excuse to treat yourself to something new. However, if you're recovering from holiday spending and currently operating on a budget, you probably want to exercise caution when it comes to spending your money.

Luckily, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to discuss four products worth their price point, plus four similar options that are all under $100 for those who don't want to break the bank.

From the "perfect" pants to cashmere sweaters, here are the items worth splurging — or saving — on, if you want to get the most bang for your buck.

Splurges & Saves: Fashion, fitness and more

Exercise equipment

If you're working from home, this 3-in-1 treadmill is a great way to get your steps in! It can be used as a walking pad, a jogging belt and as a standing desk. And once you're done using it, it conveniently folds and rolls away for easy storage. It's equipped with an acrylic table to hold your laptop or phone, built-in Bluetooth speakers and a LCD screen that displays data like your speed, time, distance, calories burned and more.

If you want a low-tech way to keep up with your fitness routine while you're working, Post recommends this balance board. She used one while she was in physical therapy and found that it was an easy way to tone and strengthen her core. Plus, it can help encourage you to get up out of your chair during the work day.

Work pants

Post says these pants are not only loved by celebrities, but they're taking over social media, too! They feature an exaggerated high-waist and slimming wide leg, which makes them flattering on almost all body types, Post says. The ponte knit fabric (which is wrinkle-resistant, according to the brand) also gives them a feel similar to yoga pants without appearing casual or unprofessional.

If you want pants that provide a flattering silhouette, Post also found this pair from Gap that anyone can pull off. With an 11-inch high-rise waist, a slim cut and a flare hem that starts at the knee, these bottoms are every bit as trendy as they are practical — and perfect for all-day wear. Plus, the fabric offers a bit of stretch, according to the brand.

Cashmere sweaters

It's hard to imagine luxury clothing without picturing cashmere. Post says this "incredibly soft" sweater is made with 100% Pure Grade A cashmere and practically "feels like a blanket." The length is generous too, Post says, which makes it perfect for wearing just about anywhere. While it's a bit of an investment, it will never go out of style and will likely last you for years to come if you take proper care of it, says Post.

If you're in need of a quality cashmere piece that won't break the bank, this is it. This sweater put Quince on the map — and it remains one of the brand's bestsellers, with a 4.9-star rating and over 6,000 reviews, according to Post. It's lightweight, cozy and comes in 13 different colors, making it a wardrobe staple you'll want to reach for time and time again.

Eyewear

Warby Parker is known for its luxe-looking eyewear and Post says the brand doesn't compromise when it comes to quality either. While the brand has over 200 retail stores that you can shop at, you can also take advantage of its home try-on program before you commit to a particular pair of frames. You can choose from glasses and sunglasses, which start at $95 (including your prescription).

For the "save," Post loves Zenni, which allows you to shop from more than 3,000 pairs of glasses. You can opt for prescription glasses, sunglasses or even blue light blocking glasses, depending on your needs. The brand also offers a virtual try-on option, so you'll have a better idea of what each pair will look like on you.