Another three-day weekend is upon us, which means it’s time to get ready to kick back, relax and score some deals. But if your calendar for the holiday weekend is already filling up, you’ll be happy to hear that plenty of companies have already kicked off their Presidents Day sales, so you can shop now and then spend more time enjoying your days off.

And Nordstrom is one retailer that has already launched a big Winter Sale ahead of the holiday. The event, which runs through Feb. 20, features discounts of up to 50% on some of our favorite brands, including Hoka, Spanx, Barefoot Dreams and so many more.

There are more than 40,000 items included in the sale, so to help you make your decision easier, we sorted through them and picked out some of our favorites. From winter fashion must-haves to trendy sneakers, here are 22 deals to grab from the Nordstrom sale before they’re gone.

Nordstrom clothing deals

Meet your new everyday bra. This “buttery soft” bralette is designed without wires or seams, so it practically feels like you’re wearing nothing at all. Plus, it has lacey details along the back, which add an elevated touch to the garment.

Finding the perfect basic tee can feel like an impossible task. But more than 50% of reviewers have given this one a perfect five-star rating. Shoppers say that it’s comfortable, versatile and breathable — and right now, select colors start at just $8!

While there’s nothing wrong with sleeping in your favorite old oversized tee, if you’re looking to mix it up, these PJs will make your nights feel a little more luxurious. Select colors are currently marked down by up to 50%, so don’t miss your chance to grab them while you can.

We did a double take when we saw that these Levi’s were 50% off — I mean, talk about a great deal! The high-waisted jeans feature a trendy straight leg and are cropped at the bottom, so you can show off your favorite footwear.

Airy and light, this sweater seems like it would be a year-round staple that you can layer under a jacket on cold days and then wear on its own when the weather warms up. You can grab the white, red and black shades for up to 60% off during the sale.

Whether you're going to a HIIT class or simply working up a sweat while doing chores around the house, these leggings promise to keep you cool and dry. They're made with a moisture-wicking, lightweight fabric, so they'll feel just as good as they look.

It wasn't just the eye-catching pattern of this top that caught our eye, it was also the price tag, which is currently marked down by nearly 70%. From the office to casual lunches and everywhere in between, you'll want to wear this top for every occasion.

"It took a long time to find a cream coloured cardigan that was slightly oversized, button front and the right length (nothing too cropped or overly long), so I was happy to find…and a great price," one reviewer wrote. While they did note that it was on the longer side, they added that it's "cute, warm and seems like good quality."

You'll never have to use one of those itchy airplane blankets again! Get wrapped up in luxurious comfort — it's what Barefoot Dreams is known for, after all — when you wear this shawl-style wrap during your next trip. And it's not just for plane rides! You can wear it to stay cozy in the car, at the office or when you're lounging at home

Speaking of staying cozy, we're obsessed with how comfy and soft this pullover from The North Face looks. According to the brand, it provides "exceptional warmth without a lot of weight."

The faux suede material of these leggings makes them feel more elevated than your average pair, meaning that you could likely wear them to dinner or drinks with friends. They have strategically placed side seams, which the brand says provide a slimming effect.

Nordstrom shoe deals

Podiatrists are big fans of Hoka's comfortable and supportive sneakers — and so are Shop TODAY editors. And right now, you can get 20% off the brand's popular Clifton 8 Running Shoe, which the brand says is "lighter and springier than ever." Sizes are already selling out, so you're going to want to take advantage of this deal while you still can.

Pretty in pumps! Elevate any look with these classic pointed-toe heels from Sam Edelman, which are currently up to 69% off.

"Love these!" one reviewer wrote about these stylish heeled booties. "I’m pretty picky, these are really cute, flattering and comfortable!" While Nordstrom is currently slashing prices on all three styles (they come in leather, nubuck and suede), the suede version is the most heavily marked down.

Birkenstock's Boston Clogs have been all over TikTok lately, and right now, you can get the fur-lined version for a discount. There are only a handful of sizes left, so you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of the deal.

Nordstrom home and beauty deals

This foundation is made for all skin types (though the brand says it's particularly beneficial for those with oily skin), and it comes in over 60 shades, so almost anyone can find their perfect match. It's designed to provide up to 24 hours of coverage and even provides SPF 15 protection.

Tired of your necklaces and bracelets getting tangled when you travel? Keep them all organized in this jewelry box. It features sections for all your favorite accessories to help keep everything tidy while you're on the move.

Perfect for gifting (or keeping for yourself), this camera brings all the features of a classic Polaroid in a smaller, streamlined design. You'll get the perfect shot every time, thanks to the reflective selfie mirror and self-timer.

Sorting through your entire suitcase to find that one tee shirt will be a thing of the past when you have these packing cubes. Not only will they make it easier to find what you're looking for (they have mesh tops, so you can see what's inside), but they'll also help keep everything organized.

No green thumb? No problem! You can still grow delicious herbs at home with the help of this indoor garden. It has an LED lamp arm to provide your plant with plenty of light and can hold up to a month's worth of water, so you can set it up and then sit back and watch as your herbs grow.

Don't let a night of tossing and turning get you down. Give your under-eyes a boost with this cream, which promises to correct dark circles and de-puff the area, so your eyes look brighter. You can get it now for 20% off.

While the large size of this mascara is usually $26, you can get it right now for just over $15. According to the brand, the "game-changing mascara" has been shown to provide lashes with noticeable volume and length with just one coat.