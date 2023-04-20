Shop Sonoma County with Jill Martin: Finds from local businesses and familiar faves

Sponsored by Sonoma County Tourism.

Whether you're joining us for our first-ever Start TODAY event in Sonoma County, California, home to some of the most prestigious vineyards in the country, or looking to plan your own California getaway, there's so much for you to check out in the region. From hiking the redwoods to wine tastings to our favorite past-time — shopping! One of the events we are most looking forward to is with our very own TODAY contributor: Shop Sonoma County with Jill Martin-Brooks who shares her favorite local Sonoma County small businesses for a custom shopping experience, as well as her top VIP picks.

But don't worry if you can't make it, we are bringing the Sonoma County shopping experience to you! Below you can learn and shop from some of the small businesses that Sonoma has to offer, from award-winning jams to locally crafted extra virgin olive oils (that make great Mother's Day gifts, too). Plus, a TODAY-branded tote to put everything in!

Local Sonoma County brands to shop

Gold Ridge Organic Farms

Located on hundreds of acres within Sonoma County, Gold Ridge Organic Farms grows olives, heirloom apples, citrus fruits and lavender. According to the business, they specialize in making certified organic olive oil, and you can even visit the grounds and book an olive oil tasting experience.

You'll feel like a top chef cooking with this San Franciscan "Chef Favorite" Tuscan Blend of extra virgin organic olive oil. Harvested in 2022, Gold Ridge Organic Farms says you'll taste hints of green apples, pine nuts and almonds.

Volo Chocolate

Founded by a husband and wife, Volo Chocolate is a "bean to bar" chocolate business that uses locally sourced ingredients from Sonoma County businesses.

Do you know what pairs well with wine? Chocolate, of course. Starting at $8, you can try a variety of "deep dark chocolate" in a variety of flavors, from olive oil and roasted almonds to gifs and hazelnuts.

Lala's Jams

According to Lala's Jams, this is the only jam store in Sonoma County, which started out as a card table in the owner's front yard. The company has now expanded into a full-fledged shop and offers small-batch jams, marmalades and jellies.

Jams are the finishing touch to homemade comfort foods and charcuterie boards, and this strawberry and rosemary jam happens to be a Sonoma County Harvest Fair winner and is used across local Sonoma wineries, says the company.

Adelle Stoll Designs TK

From luxury purses to jewelry, Adelle Stoll Designs is a female-founded brand that features accessories designed and crafted right in Sonoma County.

Coming in six colors to choose from, this hand-crafted necklace is made of thin leather strands that can be worn in multiple ways, according to the brand.

Sonoma 707 Candle Co.

Sonoma 707 Candle Co. offers hand-poured and 100 percent soy wax candles that are completely free of toxins. If you happen to be in town, you can pop in and book a candle-making workshop.

Whether you're looking for a gift for mom or can't get enough of self-care essentials, these all-natural soy candles are made of 100 percent natural wax, says the brand. The company offers a variety of scents to fill your home, from chardonnay to oakmoss amber.

Kiss the Flower Honey Co.

Kiss the Flower is a small-batch producer that specializes in 100 percent pure, raw and natural honey. The company also produces mead, honeycombs, propolis tincture and medicinal honey, as well as collaborating with other sustainable beekeepers, says the brand.

The small business specializes in artisanal honey flavors which are infused with locally sourced ingredients, says the brand. Starting at $20, you can find delicious, pure and raw honey in a variety of options, from blackberry to pomegranate.

Century Guild Woodcraft

Century Guild Woodcraft is a family-owned company that specializes in high-end and expertly crafted woodwork and furniture. From custom doors to remodeling to household items, the company says they often work with upcycled wood and hardware, too.

From cooking ladles to honey dippers to spatulas, you can find a variety of handcrafted wooden kitchen essentials to use in your own kitchen, or you can gift one to the special chef or foodie in your life.

Jill Martin-Brooks' VIP picks to shop

Whether you're looking for a new beach bag or an everyday reusable shopper for your essentials, you can rock your favorite morning show with this 100 percent cotton canvas tote. It features the iconic TODAY sunrise logo and comes in white or blue.

This dainty necklace features a thin 18-karat gold-filled adjustable chain and comes in a black or white heart pendant, says the brand. You can layer it with your favorite necklace or it might make the perfect gift for mom.

This Shop TODAY editor and reader favorite also has 56,000 Amazon ratings, so it's no wonder why it's one of Martin-Brooks' VIP picks. According to the brand, this beauty-award-winning product helps fight humidity for frizz-free and smoother hair. For the best results, the brand suggests spritzing evenly on damp hair before styling.

If you were curious about the hype of the Beautyblender makeup sponge, it's a tried-and-true Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner. And this version of the sponge gets a summer touch with the new Papaya color. According to the brand, you can expect effortless application with foundation, liquid blushes, bb creams and more.

The brand says this red-light therapy wand offers a plethora of skin benefits: depuffing, reducing fine lines, fading blemishes, facial massage and more. This kit not only comes with the celeb-loved and viral gadget, but also contains the Renew Complex serum. According to Solawave, the serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, which is meant to boost your results.

Do you remember the days of getting tangible images instantly? Thanks to this nostalgic and retro-inspired camera, you can again! This instant camera takes clear and vibrant photos and instantly prints the photos by using Kodak Zink photo paper, says the brand. It will even save the images to an SD card, so you can save the images digitally, too.