How to save on Glossier, Laneige and more top brands during the Sephora Savings Event

Between Amazon's October Prime Day and Black Friday, fall really is the season for saving. And while you can count on these big sales events to bring discounts on items across the board, beauty lovers know that to get the best savings on hair care, skin care and other beauty finds that rarely go on sale, the Sephora Savings Event is the one to shop.

And the semi-annual site-wide sale has officially kicked off on Oct. 27. The event is available to shop in waves for those in Sephora's Beauty Insider program. Right now, Rouge members (those who have spent $1,000 or more in the past year) can save 20% on almost anything on the site. Starting Oct. 31, VIB members (anyone who has spent $350) will be able to shop and save 15% and Insiders (it's free to sign up) can save 10%. The sale will end for all shoppers on Nov. 6, and you'll want to use the code TIMETOSAVE to get the discount.

From rare deals on Shark and Glossier to savings on beauty favorites from Ilia, Color Wow and more, here are 17 deals to shop during the sale.

Skin care | Makeup | Hair care

Sephora Savings Event skin care deals

Sephora's own Sephora Collection has tons of affordable beauty must-haves, and right now they're even more affordable. All Insiders can get 30% Sephora Collection items for the entirety of the sale. Grab a pack or two of the brand's cleansing or exfoliating wipes while they're under $5.

Dermaplaning is a trendy physical exfoliation method that involves using a razor to remove peach fuzz and dead skin from your face — and experts say that there are plenty of benefits to the process. If you want to give it a try, these razors are marked down during the sale.

This editor-loved mask is designed to deliver intense moisture and antioxidants to your lips as you sleep, so it's perfect for anyone whose lips get chapped during the colder months.

"This has become a staple in my routine, to the point where I don’t know how I survived the winter without it,” one former Shop TODAY editor shared. “My lips typically become a flaky mess once the cold weather hits, but applying this mask every other night has kept them smoother than ever."

Ready to glow? This toner features exfoliating and cleansing PHA and BHA along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help unclog pores and smooth skin, the brand say.

Sunscreen isn't just for the summer! And experts and editors say that this one is great for daily wear. Deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler says she likes the “matte feel” of the formula. Plus, it's designed to be invisible, weightless and provide a natural finish.

Not only does this body cream feature caffeine, which experts say can help temporarily reduce the appearance of cellulite, but shoppers add that the combo of vanilla and pistachio "smells amazing."

Sephora Savings Event makeup deals

More than 1,000 shoppers have given this affordable concealer a perfect five-star rating. "I have used this every single day over a year straight," one person wrote. "I don’t use it for my under eyes but instead for blemishes on my face. I have attempted to switch concealers multiple times but this is the one that I always go back to after returning the other concealers. the shade match is perfect, the coverage is great, the price for the amount of product cannot be beat."

Tired of putting on lipstick only for it to be gone an hour later? This liquid lipstick is designed to last all day and be transfer-proof so your color never fades! It comes in more than 50 different shades, so you're bound to find one that suits you.

It's not every day that you find a deal on Glossier, so you're going to want to take advantage of this while you can! The Boy Brow pomade is one of the brand's bestsellers and it promises to thicken and groom your brows without leaving them stiff or flaky.

Don't miss your chance to score Rare Beauty's internet-loved liquid blush for under $20! Shoppers say that a little bit goes a long way ("a small dot gives more blush then needed!!"), so the bottle should last a long time!

This lip oil features Dior's Color Reviver technology, which reacts to the moisture in your lips so you end up with the perfect custom color. It's also enhanced with cherry oil to help protect and moisturize your lips.

Multiple members of the Shop TODAY team have raved about Ilia's Skin Tint. As someone who doesn't regularly wear makeup, I love how it provides a nice light amount of coverage but doesn't feel heavy and doesn't dry mu skin out. The included SPF is another major plus!

Sephora Savings Event hair deals

Talk about getting beauty sleep! You can put this mask on before bed to wake up with better hair. Each one is made to address a specific concern, like breakage, dryness or frizz.

Nothing feels better than getting your head massaged at the salon. While it might not be exactly the same, you can recreate the experience at home with this scalp brush. It's designed to be used on wet or dry hair.

A Color Wow set for less than $25? Say less! It comes with a full-size and travel-size Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment, so you'll never be without your favorite product.

This hair mask has racked up more than 775 million views on TikTok and one expert previously told us that it's like a "spa for your hair,” as it's nourishing and moisture-boosting.

Meet your new favorite do-it-all hair tool. The FlexStyle comes with attachments that allow you to transform it from a hair dryer into an ultra-versatile multi-styler (and it features technology meant to protect your hair from damage). Don't miss your chance to grab the Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winner while it's on sale.