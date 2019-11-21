See these incredible Ambush Makeover transformations — just in time for the holidays

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

This time of year, it seems like time flies by — and we can't believe that next week is already Thanksgiving! Whether you're staying home or traveling for the holiday, you'll want to make sure you're prepared with the best dishes, sweetest of gifts and trendiest of styles.

This morning, TODAY fans Nadia and Aleesha received the ultimate holiday prep with a head-to-toe Ambush Makeover presented by some of the best hair, beauty and apparel experts on the show.

Style guru Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari gave these two excited women a look that they will definitely want to show off — right in time for the big festive feast.

See their style picks below and you just might gain some inspo for your own holiday season!

Nadia

Nadia is a New Yorker — but a very new one at that! She moved to the city from the Bay Area only six weeks ago and made the jump to the East Coast for a fresh start. She enjoys being close to her son who is attending NYU, and describes herself as a complete gym rat.

She was joined in the studio with her best friend, Lavonne, and hoped this makeover would be the perfect way to jumpstart her new life in the Big Apple, and a way to give her a brand new boost of confidence.

MIDI DRESS

Ann Taylor Colorblock Wrap Midi Dress

This two-toned wrap dress will give you a fun and festive look for the holidays. It has a flattering cinched waist and a twisted middle for a form fitting style.

Pleated Vintage Skirt

If you're wanting to pull off the look above, try pairing a gorgeous midi skirt with a short-sleeve pink shirt. We think this $20 from Amazon is worth a look!

T Tahari Crew Neck Shirt

When tucked into a skirt, this shirt will give you a refined look. Plus, you can get it for 73% off right now.

ANIMAL PRINT HEEL

Sam Edelman Dori Heels

These kitten heels, which are currently 30% off, will leave you feeling glamorous all winter long. They can be worn into the office or to a dressy dinner since they are extremely versatile.

Calvin Klein Gabrianna Pump

An animal print pump can spice up any outfit. This heel comes in 19 different colors and patterns which will give you plenty of options depending on your preferred style.

GOLD CUFF

Christina Greene Lux Cuff

Turquoise, pearl and black onyx are all featured in this elegant bracelet. The geometric design is sure to stand out and the 18-karrat gold plating means that it will withstand all your holiday events — no matter how crazy they get.

Gold Geo Style Cuff Bracelet

For under $11, you can rock this beautiful gold cuff. Buyers say that they love that it's versatile and fairly comfortable to wear throughout the day.

TURQUOISE EARRINGS

Christina Greene River Earring

These earrings might be a little high in price, but you'll get genuine gemstones and a pure 18-karrat gold plating with this pair. They are bound to gain some attention and their intricate pattern means that each set of earrings will be unique.

Turquoise Dangle Earrings

Fixed with a dangling gemstone, these authentic turquoise earrings are ones we definitely have our eyes on. The brand, Novica, is associated with National Geographic and works with artisan designers around the world to produce beautiful pieces of jewelry.

Aleesha

Aleesha and her husband Jonathan, daughter Mararee and son Eli, traveled to New York City for a fun trip. The occasion? Her daughter's 18th birthday! Martin and Licari were excited to give her a whole new look that she and her family would love.

LEOPARD DRESS

Kate Spade Panthera Shirtdress

Leave it to this leopard pattern to turn heads this holiday season. This dress is vibrant, comfortable, and comes in two striking colors.

Leopard Print Lace-Up Mini Dress

This affordable dress from Lulu's is nothing short of fabulous. The mauve color is subtle enough that it can be worn to an event that has more of a casual vibe.

TORTOISE SHELL EARRINGS

J. Crew Mini Disc Earrings

These tortoise shell earrings are eye-catching, lightweight and sure to make you feel glamorous.

Small Tortoise Shell Circle Earrings

If you have $7 on hand, you can have this beautiful pair of circle stud earrings. If you order now, you can expect to have them by the beginning of December — leaving you plenty of time to wear them throughout the holidays.

