The results are in! Here are 6 winners from the Real Simple Smart Beauty Awards

It's only four months into the year and yet hundreds of new beauty products have already launched. That knowledge alone, along with the list of all the viral products we've had our eye on from last year, makes it difficult to decide which new items we want to finally try.

Luckily, our next beauty purchase is about to get a lot easier. The staff and select readers of Real Simple tested the latest beauty product launches across skin, makeup, hair and more as a part of their Real Simple Smart Beauty Awards — and the results are in.

Real Simple Beauty Director Heather Muir stopped by TODAY to share a few of her favorites from the winner's list. Every item tested was selected to make your life easier, whether that's saving you time in the morning or simply making you feel more confident each day.

Keep reading to discover the winners of the 2024 Real Simple Smart Beauty Awards.

Real Simple Smart Beauty Award Winners seen on TODAY

Best Body Wash: Olay Cleansing & Renewing Body Wash

We often see retinol in other categories of skin care — but not inside a body wash. And because of that, Muir says that her testers were “left in awe” by this product, mostly by how soft the wash left their skin after bathing. Plus, Olay adds a vitamin B3 complex into the mix to keep your skin moisturized even post-shower. That alone tells us that you’re in for a luxurious treat when using this wash. It doesn’t hurt the price point is unbeatable, too.

As tempting as it looks to take a bite from, Milk's Jelly Tint works just as well as it appears. You'll notice that the product feels cool to the touch as you apply, and once placed on your desired areas (it's meant for the lips and cheeks, but could work as a shadow, too!), the product leaves a sheer-yet-buildable "stain" that should last throughout the day.

Best Eye Cream: RoC Derm Correxion Dual Eye Cream

“There are a million eye creams, but most of them target under the eyes,” says Muir. “This winner contains two creams — one for the lower eyes and one for the eyelids. Meaning: You get all-around care for crepiness and bags.” The cream combines retinol and peptides to target these concerns and others related to the eye area, so users should expect smoothing, de-puffing and brightening benefits over time.

Best Eye Shadow: Lancôme Idôle Tint Liquid Eyeshadow & Eyeliner

Not everyone has time in the morning to create a complicated eye look. So, instead of a multi-step eye routine, use this multi-use product to narrow down your eye makeup routine to just a few steps. “You can use it as both eyeliner and eyeshadow thanks to its smart two-sided applicator,” says Muir. “Use the flat side of the applicator for eyeshadow and the thin side for eyeliner.”

"[This product] evens skin tone, brightens and hides dark circles and puffiness for up to 12 hours," explains Muir. Since the formula is meant to be ultra-hydrating, it tackles each of these common skin concerns without settling into fine lines. Because of this, the concealer should wear, feel and look like second-skin.

Best Jawline & Neck Treatment: Sickscience Shapeshift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

Although the name of this product sounds too good to be true, the results from Real Simple's testing and the reviewers online prove that it lives up to its claims. "This lipid-releasing serum using bioengineered plant exosomes to help the jawline, chin and neck appear more sculpted and lifted, reducing the look of sagging skin," Muir explains. "[It] works at the molecular level by targeting adipose storage and enhancing the skin’s natural renewal process."

More Real Simple Smart Beauty Award Winners

Serena Williams is known for her wins on the court, but she is now also making Wyns in the beauty world with her new beauty line. The award-winning mascara has a double-arched brush to help define and elongate your lashes to their max without flaking or smudging.

Best Styling Serum: Mane Ivy Hair Elixir Serum

For extra shine and protection against styling tools, this Real Simple winner will do the trick. Just one pump should get smoother and more hydrated ends that are protected from high heat. And a bonus: You can even use this serum to refresh and style second-day hair. Score!

Sun protection is vital, but finding the right sunscreen can be a difficult task. Luckily, Lion Pose makes the hunt a bit easier with Ghost-Buster. The sunscreen promises to shield your skin, keep it hydrated and boost your makeup wear — all without the white cast.

Best Scalp Treatment: The Rootist BioBrew Fermented Strengthening Serum

Healthy strands start at the scalp. When used, this serum strengthens your roots, helps reduce fall out and balances the scalp skin over all. But to treat your actual strands, the product can be used from root to tip as a heat protectant, frizz-tamer, shine-enhancer and so much more.

Best Foundation: Ilia Skin Rewind Blurring Foundation and Concealer Complexion Stick

Just a few swipes of Ilia’s Complexion stick gives you a seamless finish that the brand claims lasts up to 12 hours. But while the natural-matte finish is enough to add this product to your collection, it has a few skin care benefits infused inside, too, so that your skin is treated as you wear it.

Best Face Moisturizer: Drunk Elephant Bora Barrier Repair Cream

A healthy skin barrier makes a major difference in your complexion, so it deserves the very best. Enter: Drunk Elephant’s Bora Barrier Repair Cream, a moisturizer that is meant to deeply treat dry, compromised skin by boosting and protecting its hydration and moisture levels.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY team spoke with Heather Muir, Beauty Director at Real Simple, to gain insight into her top winners from the Real Simple Smart Beauty Awards, as well as tips for proper usage. We also shared a few of our personal favorites from their list.