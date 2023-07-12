Back-to-school deals: Up to 73% off essentials from Sharpie, Bentgo, more

After the Fourth of July, summer seems to speed by, meaning retailers will soon begin to replace beach supplies with pencils, backpacks and lunch boxes. This Amazon Prime Day, take advantage of the back-to-school savings happening right now so you're well prepared come August and September.

From top tech that will help them learn from home to lunchboxes that will serve them well during their favorite subject, save up to 73% off through the end of today.

Under $25 | Tech | Lunch boxes | Backpacks

Best back-to-school deals under $25

This mega pack of Sharpie permanent markers will come in handy for upcoming school and do-it-your-self projects. You'll get a pack of 24 colors for 73% off.

On the rare occasion that they'll need to ditch their laptop and take notes the old fashioned way, snag them this 24-pack of mechanical pencils, now less than $5.

Whether they're headed to high school or college, binders will certainly come in handy. Each binder costs just about $5 since the set is on deal for $20.

Teachers and students alike will get a lot of use out of this pack of 36 markers. According to the brand, the ink is smear-resistant to keep your notes and books free of mess.

More Prime Day back-to-school deals under $25:

Back-to-school tech deals

With a space to charge your phone, Apple Watch and AirPods, this wireless charging station eliminates the need for wires that seem to always end up tangled. Not only is it on sale for 40% off, but be sure to clip the coupon on the page for an additional $10 off, making it just $20.

Keep the endless devices charged and wires organized with this seven-in-one charging station. It has two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports and three traditional AC outlets.

Not only does this printer copy, scan and wirelessly print, it can also connect to Amazon devices so you can control it via Alexa. It's garnered nearly 17,000 verified five-star ratings.

Whether they're gaming with friends or working on assignments, they'll appreciate a proper monitor so they don't have to squint at their laptop screen anymore.

Back-to-school lunch box deals

With two carrying straps, this lunch box makes on-the-go meals easy, whether they're taking it to school or soccer practice. A front zipper pocket makes storing keys and other accessories easy, while the inside compartment can fit plenty to appease their appetite.

With an expandable strap that allows them to carry this as a crossbody, over their shoulder, or simply in their hands, this insulated lunch box is available in seven characters. Crafted out of nylon fabric, this lunch box also features two mesh side pockets, perfect for stashing a juice box or additional snacks.

With five different compartments to fit condiments, sides, snacks, sandwiches and more in, this lunch box promises to be leak-proof, which means it won't spill all over their worksheets. Available in 30 different patterns and characters, such as mermaids, puppies, rocket ships and more, the brand Bentgo is loved by editors because it's proved to be an easy and convenient lunch accessory.

Back-to-school backpack deals

This children's backpack features adjustable straps, that allows it to grow with them from preschool to the big leagues of elementary school. With additional padding on the straps, their shoulders will feel comforted and supported. From neutral color block designs to whimsical patterns, this backpack is also made with polyester, meaning you can swipe away any messes with a wipe.

With a lunch box, backpack and pencil pouch, they'll be all set for school! Adjustable and padded straps alleviates pressure off their upper body before stashing it in their locker. Reviewers note that the included lunch box is a bit smaller than traditional lunch boxes, but can fit enough for a standard lunch. Reviewers love this 3-piece set because it's "durable," and of "great quality."